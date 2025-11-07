Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola tells Alex Scott how to take full advantage of his first England call-up.

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola has told Alex Scott to "learn everything he can" after being named in the England squad for World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania.

Scott was surprised by inclusion in Thomas Tuchel's squad for the final two matches of England's 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

The midfielder has been a key feature in the Bournemouth midfield this season, having started nine of the club's 10 Premier League matches.

Scott has helped his team pick up 18 points from their 10 outings, leaving them in fifth spot and just a point adrift of Manchester City in second position.

The 22-year-old's performances for Bournemouth have seemingly caught Tuchel's attention, as well as his displays in England's triumph at the summer's Under-21 European Championship.

Tuchel explains Scott decision

Tuchel explained that Scott has earned the opportunity to feature in an England senior squad for the first time in his career.

"Alex deserves to be with us," Tuchel told reporters on Friday. "I first saw him closely in the Euros with the Under-21s, where he was excellent together with Elliot Anderson.

"Since then, he has stepped up really well and is a regular starter for Bournemouth. He has come a long way and has performed his way into this nomination.

"He will get a number eight role and hopefully he can prove us right and show us his talent and his personality."

Iraola tells Scott to make most of England chance

Scott's club manager, Iraola, expressed his delight at the midfielder's first call-up, telling him he should now use the opportunity to learn and develop to make sure he is in many more England squads to come.

“I am pleased for him," Iraola told reporters ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Aston Villa.

"I think he has been playing very well and, also, I suppose the good performance with the under-21s in the summer has also been very valuable.

“I am very happy for him and happy for the club because in an English club, to have someone representing your country I think is good, especially for him but also for the club. Alex is very smart and he knows a lot of the teammates from the young [England] teams.

"For sure, he has to use this chance to learn everything he can, keep fighting and keep being very humble, so it’s not just once and he has more chances to establish himself for more opportunities.”

Scott set to join exclusive club

Born in Guernsey, Scott is on the brink of becoming the third player born in the Channel Islands to represent England's men's team.

Guernsey's Matt Le Tissier made eight appearances for England, while Jersey's Graeme Le Saux earned 36 caps for the national side.

With England already qualified, Tuchel could opt to make full use of his squad for the final two qualifiers against Serbia and Albania.

That would open the door for Scott to make his senior debut in the final international window of 2025.