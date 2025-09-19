[monks data]
Premier League | Gameweek 5
Sep 21, 2025 at 2pm UK
 
Bournemouth
vs.
NewcastleNewcastle United

Team News: Bournemouth vs. Newcastle United injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash between Bournemouth and Newcastle United.

Bournemouth will aim to build on their superb start to the 2025-26 Premier League season when they host Newcastle United at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday afternoon. 

The Cherries have won three of their first four league outings, including three consecutive wins, while the Magpies have managed just one win from their four Premier League fixtures, alongside two draws and one defeat. 

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.


BOURNEMOUTH vs. NEWCASTLE UNITED

Kieran Trippier of Newcastle United on September 13, 2025

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Enes Unal (knee), Adam Smith (thigh)

Doubtful: Bafode Diakite (other), Ryan Christie (ankle/foot)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Hill, Milosavljevic, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Semenyo, Tavernier, Brooks; Evanilson

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Out: Jacob Ramsey (ankle/foot), Yoane Wissa (knee), Anthony Gordon (suspended)

Doubtful: Fabian Schar (head), Kieran Tripper (other)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pope; Livramento, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Elanga, Woltemade, Barnes

