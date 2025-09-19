Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola provides an injury update on Ryan Christie and Bafode Diakite ahead of Sunday's Premier League meeting with Newcastle.

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola has received a double injury boost ahead of Sunday's Premier League meeting with Newcastle United.

The Cherries made it three Premier League wins on the bounce with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.

Bournemouth managed to take maximum points despite being without the services of midfielder Ryan Christie and Bafode Diakite.

However, Iraola has revealed that the pair should both be available for Sunday's clash with Newcastle at the Vitality Stadium.

Iraola delivers Christie, Diakite updates

"We will recover Ryan Christie, he is training well with no problems," Iraola told reporters in Friday's pre-match press conference.

"Bafo is also training, I wouldn't say 100%, but I also expect him to be available for the game."

In regard to absentees, Iraola is still having to cope without forward Enes Unal, who is continuing to work his way back from a long-term knee injury.

Adam Smith is also set to miss a second successive game after he sustained a hamstring injury in last month's win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Iraola reveals Smith recovery timeline

Once Bournemouth face Newcastle, they will then go up against Leeds United and Fulham in their final two matches before the international window.

However, Iraola thinks it will be "very difficult" for Smith to recover in time to feature in either of those two Premier League games.

"I wouldn't expect him back before the international break - that's going to be very difficult," the Bournemouth boss said.

"I don't want to rule him out completely because his recovery might go really well and he might want to play against Fulham."

As a result, Smith's realistic target could be to return to fitness for Bournemouth's away fixture against Crystal Palace on October 18.



Ben Sully Written by

No Data Analysis info