Bournemouth logo
Premier League | Gameweek 9
Oct 26, 2025 at 2pm UK
 
Nottingham Forest logo

Bournemouth
vs.
Nott'm ForestNottingham Forest

Bournemouth injury news: Andoni Iraola provides David Brooks, Evanilson updates ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

By
Iraola provides Brooks, Evanilson updates ahead of Forest clash
© Pro Sports Images / Imago
Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola provides an injury update on David Brooks and Evanilson ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest.

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola is hopeful that winger David Brooks will be available for Sunday's Premier League home clash with Nottingham Forest

The Cherries are flying high in third place in the Premier League table after winning four, drawing three and losing just one of their eight top-flight matches.

They played out an entertaining 3-3 draw in their most recent outing against Crystal Palace, making it seven league games without defeat since losing to Liverpool on the opening day of the season.

Brooks was absent for the trip to Selhurst Park due to a muscle injury, but he could return in time for Sunday's meeting with Sean Dyche's side. 

“Brooksy has been training with us for the past two days, so I hope he is available," Iraola told reporters at Friday's pre-match press conference. 

Bournemouth Manager Andoni Iraola

Evanilson set to miss Forest fixture

However, Iraola confirmed that he will be unable to call upon Evanilson, who will sit out a second successive game with a calf problem. 

“I think Evanilson is going to be definitely out," Iraola added. "He is not going to be able to perform."

Argentinian defender Julio Soler is not expected to be ready following his recent return from the Under-20 World Cup. 

Meanwhile, striker Enes Unal remains unavailable for selection, although he his making progress in his return from a serious knee injury. 

Bournemouth's Enes Unal on December 26, 2024

Iraola provides update on Unal recovery

“We had the good news of Enes playing with the development squad," Iraola said. "He played 45 minutes and is training fully. It’s good that he is continuing this process.

“It’s a big boost for him personally and most importantly. It has been a long process for him, all together around nine months.

“I see him in a very good mood now he sees that he can train with his teammates normally. We are treating him now like a normal player, in the sense that we are not limiting his minutes in training."

It remains to be seen when the Turkey international will be ready to make his first appearance for the first team since January. 

Written by
Ben Sully
