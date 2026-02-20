Bournemouth injury news: Andoni Iraola delivers Marcus Tavernier fitness update ahead of West Ham away trip

By Ben Sully | 20 Feb 2026 15:53

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola has revealed that a late decision will be made on Marcus Tavernier's availability for Saturday's Premier League away clash with West Ham United.

The Cherries will be looking to continue their fine run of form after going six consecutive league games without defeat since losing to Arsenal on January 3.

Bournemouth picked up a 2-1 away win over 10-man Everton in their most recent outing, leaving them in ninth place in the Premier League table ahead of their trip to the London Stadium.

Tavernier, who has missed the last four games with a hamstring problem, is facing a race against time to prove his fitness for the away contest.

Bournemouth to make late decision over Tavernier availability

“Tav has started training with us and that’s very good news, but I don’t know if he’s going to be ready for tomorrow or not," Iraola told reporters at Friday's pre-match press conference.

“We will train today, see how he feels and take a decision from there. If it’s not for tomorrow it’s going to be for the next one, so it means it’s good news.

“There has also been more training for the last ones we recovered, so Tyler Adams, David Brooks are ready for tomorrow.

"We have no new injuries, so it’s overall good news I would say.”

Iraola responds to Senesi speculation

The Bournemouth boss was also asked about Marcos Senesi's future, with the defender currently on course to become a free agent when his contract expires this summer.

"I think the situation is still open," Iraola said. "I think it's not easy. We have references from other seasons and sometimes they decide to re-sign, sometimes not, but I don't think Marcos has taken any decision."

As it stands, Barcelona are believed to be the frontrunners to secure Senesi's signature in the summer.

However, they are facing competition from a whole host of clubs across Europe, including Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Atletico Madrid and Juventus.