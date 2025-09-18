Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Sunday's Premier League clash between Bournemouth and Newcastle United.

After falling to a narrow defeat in their Champions League opener against Barcelona, Newcastle United will turn their focus back to Premier League action for Sunday's meeting with Bournemouth.

Andoni Iraola's side are sitting in fourth spot in the Premier League table with nine points to their name, while the Magpies are four points further back in 10th position.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the Premier League encounter.

What time does Bournemouth vs. Newcastle kick off?

The game will get underway at 2pm on Sunday afternoon.

Where is Bournemouth vs. Newcastle being played?

The contest will take place at Bournemouth's home of the Vitality Stadium, which has a capacity of 11,307.

Anthony Gordon netted a 76th-minute equaliser to salvage a 1-1 draw when Newcastle last made the trip to Bournemouth in August 2024.

How to watch Bournemouth vs. Newcastle in the UK

TV channels

The game will be available to watch in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League, which is channel number 402 for Sky customers and 502 (HD) or 512 (SD) for Virgin Media customers.

Online streaming

Sky customers can also stream the match on Sky Go and the Sky Sports app.

Alternatively, the game is available on NOW TV. You can purchase a day pass for £14.99 or a monthly subscription for £34.99.

Highlights

Highlights of the game should be released on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube page and on the dedicated Sky Sports app.

There will also be clips posted on the Sky Sports Premier League X account, while you can also watch highlights on Match of the Day at 10:30pm on BBC One.

What is at stake for Bournemouth and Newcastle?

Bournemouth will be full of confidence after beating Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 last weekend to record a third consecutive Premier League victory.

Not only will they be targeting a fourth successive league win, but they will also be looking to extend their unbeaten run against Newcastle, having won two and drawn four of their last six top-flight meetings.

As for Newcastle, they are aiming to beat Bournemouth in the Premier League for the first time since January 2020, when Eddie Howe was in the opposition dugout for a 4-1 victory.

The Magpies will hope they can kickstart a winning run at the Vitality Stadium, having won just one of their five competitive matches this season (D2, L2).



Ben Sully Written by

