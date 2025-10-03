Barcelona transfer news: Spanish giants interested in Borussia Dortmund defender?

By
Two-horse race: Barca, Bayern to battle for Dortmund defender?
© Imago
Barcelona are reportedly keen on signing Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck, who is also wanted by Bayern Munich.

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck in 2026.

The Spanish giants are back in domestic action on Saturday afternoon, when they face midtable dwellers Sevilla for a La Liga clash.

Hansi Flick's side suffered defeat in the Champions League earlier in the week to Paris Saint-Germain, who are the current holders of the European crown.

Ferran Torres opened the scoring for Barca but Les Parisiens managed to stage a comeback, with Goncalo Ramos netting a last-minute winner.

Barca have made a positive start to the 2025-26 La Liga campaign and will be searching for another win before the October international break.

Hansi Flick head coach of Barcelona pictured in August 2025

Barcelona want Dortmund defender Schlotterbeck?

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Barcelona are looking into the Bundesliga market for a new defender ahead of the 2026-27 term.

The report claims that the Catalan club are interested in securing the services of Borussia Dortmund centre-back Schlotterbeck next year.

It is understood that Barca are keen on the 25-year-old due to his ball-playing ability and the fact that he is a left-footed defender, bringing options to the backline.

With his deal at Signal Iduna Park set to expire during the summer of 2027, Schlotterbeck is supposedly holding up talks surrounding a new contract.

It is believed that the Germany international wants to make the next step in his career in order to compete for European titles on a regular basis.

Vincent Kompany of Bayern Munich lifting the league title, on May 18, 2025

Barcelona 'face Bayern competition'

As well as Flick's table-topping Barcelona side, it is said that Borussia Dortmund centre-back Schlotterbeck is also attracting interest from elsewhere in the Bundesliga.

After lifting the German crown last term, Bayern Munich are aiming to bolster their ranks, with the 25-year-old reportedly viewed as an option.

The choice between Barca and Bayern could be extremely difficult for Schlotterbeck, whose stock has risen following an impressive three-year stint at Dortmund so far.

ID:582894:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect3832:
Written by
Carter White

Click here for more stories about Ferran Torres

Click here for more stories about Barcelona

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Ferran Torres Hansi Flick Nico Schlotterbeck Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!