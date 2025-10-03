Barcelona are reportedly keen on signing Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck, who is also wanted by Bayern Munich.

The Spanish giants are back in domestic action on Saturday afternoon, when they face midtable dwellers Sevilla for a La Liga clash.

Hansi Flick's side suffered defeat in the Champions League earlier in the week to Paris Saint-Germain, who are the current holders of the European crown.

Ferran Torres opened the scoring for Barca but Les Parisiens managed to stage a comeback, with Goncalo Ramos netting a last-minute winner.

Barca have made a positive start to the 2025-26 La Liga campaign and will be searching for another win before the October international break.

Barcelona want Dortmund defender Schlotterbeck?

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Barcelona are looking into the Bundesliga market for a new defender ahead of the 2026-27 term.

The report claims that the Catalan club are interested in securing the services of Borussia Dortmund centre-back Schlotterbeck next year.

It is understood that Barca are keen on the 25-year-old due to his ball-playing ability and the fact that he is a left-footed defender, bringing options to the backline.

With his deal at Signal Iduna Park set to expire during the summer of 2027, Schlotterbeck is supposedly holding up talks surrounding a new contract.

It is believed that the Germany international wants to make the next step in his career in order to compete for European titles on a regular basis.

Barcelona 'face Bayern competition'

As well as Flick's table-topping Barcelona side, it is said that Borussia Dortmund centre-back Schlotterbeck is also attracting interest from elsewhere in the Bundesliga.

After lifting the German crown last term, Bayern Munich are aiming to bolster their ranks, with the 25-year-old reportedly viewed as an option.

The choice between Barca and Bayern could be extremely difficult for Schlotterbeck, whose stock has risen following an impressive three-year stint at Dortmund so far.