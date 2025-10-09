Real Madrid, Manchester City and Bayern Munich are reportedly keen on the potential signing of Borussia Dortmund and Germany defender Nico Schlotterbeck.

The 25-year-old has been the subject of transfer speculation at the beginning of this season, with Barcelona said to be keen on the player.

Schlotterbeck is an integral part of a Dortmund team which has continued its great form into this term under the stewardship of Niko Kovac.

There has also been increasing recognition for the centre-back on the international stage, starting for Germany in the UEFA Nations League back in March.

Since making the move from fellow Bundesliga outfit Freiburg during the summer of 2022, Schlotterbeck has featured in 128 matches for Dortmund, scoring six goals.

Real Madrid, Bayern 'eyeing up' Dortmund man Schlotterbeck

According to German outlet BILD, 20-time international Schlotterbeck holds an advantage over current club Dortmund regarding his future at the club.

Following a string of impressive seasons at Signal Iduna Park, Kovac's men want to extend the contract of the 25-year-old until the summer of 2030.

It is said that Schlotterbeck is not flat-out rejecting a renewal of his terms for an extra three years, given that they take him to a salary of around £8.6m annually.

The defender publicly admitted that he is in no rush to put pen to paper once again at Dortmund, probably down to the amount of potential suitors.

It is believed that Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are both eyeing up moves for Schlotterbeck, who has never played club football outside of Germany.

Man City join Real Madrid, Bayern in race?

In addition to giants of German and Spanish football, Premier League title contenders Manchester City are also supposedly keen on Schlotterbeck.

After four straight domestic crowns at the beginning of the 2020s, the Citizens are going through a transitional period under Pep Guardiola.

It is claimed that Bundesliga holders Bayern Munich made a 2022 move for Schlotterbeck, who ultimately decided on a switch to Borussia Dortmund instead.