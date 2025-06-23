Sports Mole previews Wednesday's Club World Cup clash between Borussia Dortmund and Ulsan Hyundai, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Borussia Dortmund will aim to avoid an upset against Ulsan Hyundai in their third and final Club World Cup group game and qualify for the round of 16 on Wednesday at TQL Stadium.

BVB are second with four points following their 4-3 win against Mamelodi Sundowns on June 21 and occupy the second of two qualification spots, while Ulsan are last with no points in fourth place and were eliminated when they lost 4-2 against Fluminense on Saturday.

Match preview

Dortmund trailed 1-0 against South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns by the 11th minute but ended the first half with a 3-1 lead, though the victors will be concerned that they faced 10 shots in the second half while producing just three of their own.

The German club are not yet certain of their place in the round of 16 given they are only one point ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns, who play first-placed Fluminense on Wednesday, though the group leaders also have just four points.

While manager Niko Kovac will be pleased that his side have kept three clean sheets in their past five games, he will be alarmed by the fact his team have conceded 16 goals in 10 outings.

Black and Yellow head to TQL Stadium in strong form having triumphed in seven of their last eight matches, avoiding defeat in nine.

BVB’s displays in front of goal have been outstanding, with the Bundesliga side scoring 24 times in their eight most recent fixtures.

Dortmund’s South Korean opponents caused Brazilian team Fluminense significant difficulties, taking a 2-1 lead into the half-time interval, but they failed to create a single big chance in the second half.

Head coach Pan-Gon Kim’s side are currently fifth in the K League 1 with 29 points from 19 games, and he will be disappointed by his team’s placement given they are the defending champions.

Ulsan participated in the 2020 edition of the Club World Cup, losing their fifth-placed playoff clash 3-1 against Al-Duhail.

The Tigers have not achieved victory in any of their past four matches and lost the three games preceding their meeting with Dortmund on Wednesday.

Ulsan’s showings at the back have been poor given they have conceded 11 in their last five outings while netting on seven occasions.

Borussia Dortmund Club World Cup form:





D



W





Borussia Dortmund form (all competitions):





W



W



W



W



D



W





Ulsan Hyundai Club World Cup form:





L



L





Ulsan Hyundai form (all competitions):





D



W



D



L



L



L





Team News

Dortmund are still unable to select Emre Can or Nico Schlotterbeck, and their injuries are likely to lead to starts in a back three for Niklas Sule, Waldemar Anton and Ramy Bensebaini.

Pascal Gross and Felix Nmecha were stationed in deeper midfield positions last time out, and they could play together again on Wednesday.

New signing Jobe Bellingham will almost certainly be given the freedom to cause havoc in attack, and he may start in a supportive role behind striker Serhou Guirassy.

Ulsan started Won-Sang Um and Erick Farias in the forward line against Fluminense, but since Um was substituted due to injury, perhaps Matias Lacava will come into the XI.

Expect the South Korean team to play a midfield three featuring Seung-beom Ko, Darijan Bojanic and Jin-hyun Lee.

Centre-backs Milosz Trojak, Young-Gwon Kim and Woo-Young Jung are candidates to start in front of goalkeeper Hyeon-woo Jo.

Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup:

Kobel; Sule, Anton, Bensebaini; Couto, Nmecha, Gross, Svensson; Bellingham, Brandt; Guirassy

Ulsan Hyundai possible starting lineup:

Jo; Trojak, Kim, Jung; Kang, Ko, Bojanic, Lee, Ludwigson; Lacava, Farias

We say: Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Ulsan Hyundai

Dortmund will come into the clash as overwhelming favourites, but they have shown that they are vulnerable at the back.

Ulsan are likely to create chances in the final third, though they could ultimately fall short against BVB’s superior individual quality.

