New criticism over playing conditions at the Club World Cup

The weather in the United States continues to dominate post-match conversations for Borussia Dortmund players and head coach Niko Kovac at the Club World Cup.

On Saturday (21 June), the German side edged Mamelodi Sundowns 4-3 in Cincinnati, but once again found themselves struggling with the intense heat - just as they did during their tournament opener against Fluminense. During the first half at TQL Stadium, Dortmund’s substitutes watched the match from inside the dressing room to escape the scorching sun. In the second half, they resorted to using umbrellas for shade, with temperatures reaching 32°C and a “feels like” of 36°C under the midday sun.

“Our substitutes watched the first half from inside the dressing room to avoid the scorching sun at TQL Stadium – we've never seen this before, but with this heat, it makes perfect sense,” the club wrote on social media.



In his post-match press conference, Kovac again pointed to the weather as a major factor behind the team’s performance, particularly the three goals conceded to a side with significantly fewer resources.

“As you saw, I did nothing - I was just standing on the touchline, sweating as if I'd come out of a sauna. The conditions are tough for both sides, but they’re more accustomed to it. We didn’t play our best game today, but it was impossible. There were lots of silly mistakes, but the important thing is we won and we go through,” said the Croatian coach.

A disadvantage for European players?

While Kovac acknowledged that both teams were affected by the heat, he stressed the disadvantage for European players. Opponents such as South African or Brazilian sides may be more used to these conditions, but they are not immune either.

It is worth pointing out that concerns about the weather are valid. With climate change making extreme heat more frequent, playing football in such conditions should not be considered normal—though this does not necessarily excuse Dortmund’s reaction.

“In this tournament, we see that southern clubs have a big advantage because of the conditions, the heat. For fans in the stands, it’s incredibly hot. So you can imagine how tough it is for the players. It’s 32 degrees in the shade, and with the sun beating down, it feels like 35 or 36,” said Kovac following the first round.

“These aren’t excuses - it’s just an explanation. It’s very difficult, especially for European players. For players from southern countries, it’s a bit easier because they’re used to this.”

Borussia Dortmund players’ attitude contrasts with club management’s approach to the World Cup

Not only because of the coach’s statements, but the Borussia squad has also shown a certain apathy in the games, little commitment, and even with the huge financial gap, the matches against Fluminense and Mamelodi were balanced or even favoured the initially “weaker” side.

This perceived lack of intensity on the pitch stands in contrast to the statements made by the club’s hierarchy. CEO Carsten Cramer made it clear before the tournament that Dortmund viewed the Club World Cup as a serious competition. “There’s a lot of excitement. My motto is that participating in tournaments like this is significantly more fun than sitting on the sofa watching others play. [...] I don’t want to speak for the players, but everyone at the club is taking this seriously. It’s not a marketing event, it’s not a summer tour, it’s an official competition,” Cramer told the club’s official website.

What FIFA Says About the Heat in the United States

FIFA has ensured that it is monitoring the heat and has doctors in the stadiums to provide any support if someone faces a health issue. The organization implemented, even before the competition began, a hydration break in each half of the games.

“FIFA’s medical experts are in constant contact with participating clubs to manage heat and acclimatisation. FIFA has also established medical officers at all venues, working in cooperation with local authorities on health matters, including extreme heat,” the organisation said in a statement.