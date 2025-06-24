With the revamped Club World cup now just around the corner, Sports Mole looks ahead of Group F and predicts how the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Fluminense, Mamelodi Sundowns and Ulsan Hyundai will get on in the United States.

Containing clubs from four different continents, Group F of this summer's Club World Cup promises to be an intriguing watch in the United States.

Representing Europe and Germany, Borussia Dortmund are the standout side of the section, whilst Fluminense are on hand to provide some Brazilian flair.

Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa will step onto the biggest stage in their club's humble history this month, whilst Ulsan Hyundai will be looking to bring the trophy back to South Korea.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at Group F in greater depth.

Club World Cup Group F standings









Team





G





P







Fluminense (BRA)

2

4





Borussia Dortmund (GER)

2

4





Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA)

2

3





Ulsan Hyundai (KOR)

2

0







Club World Cup Group F fixtures

(all times BST)

Matchday 1

Fluminense 0-0 Borussia Dortmund (Tuesday, June 17 | 5pm)

Ulsan Hyundai 0-1 Mamelodi Sundowns (Tuesday, June 17 | 11pm)

Matchday 2

Mamelodi Sundowns 3-4 Borussia Dortmund (Saturday, June 21 | 5pm)

Fluminense 4-2 Ulsan Hyundai (Saturday, June 21 | 11pm)

Matchday 3

Borussia Dortmund vs. Ulsan Hyundai (Wednesday, June 25 | 8pm)

Prediction: 3-1

Dortmund will come into the clash as overwhelming favourites, but they have shown that they are vulnerable at the back.

Ulsan are likely to create chances in the final third, though they could ultimately fall short against BVB’s superior individual quality.

> Click here to read Sports Mole's full preview for this match between Borussia Dortmund and Ulsan Hyundai, including predictions, team news and possible lineups

Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Fluminense (Wednesday, June 25 | 8pm)

Prediction: 1-2

While Mamelodi Sundowns have certainly made their mark at the tournament, we are expecting Fluminense to get the win that will guarantee them a first-placed finish above 2023-24 Champions League finalists Borussia Dortmund.

The Brazilian side are in sensational form across all competitions, and we are backing the 2023 finalists to book their spot in the last 16 with a victory.

> Click here to read Sports Mole's full preview for this match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Fluminense, including predictions, team news and possible lineups

Club World Cup Group F predictions - who will qualify?

Despite their title-winning antics in South Africa's Premier Soccer League during 2024-25, Mamelodi Sundowns are the obvious underdogs of Group F and should, in theory, finish bottom.

Regardless of their pedigree in South Korea, Ulsan Hyundai face an uphill battle to make the knockout stages and are likely to end up in third.

Recent competitors in the Club World Cup final under its old format, Fluminense will fancy their chances of pipping Borussia Dortmund to top spot.

However, it is hard to bet against the Bundesliga side, who will be looking to continue their good form into the summer tournament in the United States.

Final Group F standings prediction







1.

Borussia Dortmund





2.

Fluminense





3.

Ulsan Hyundai





4.

Mamelodi Sundowns







Who will be the top scorer from Group F?

Borussia Dortmund fired in 20 goals during their six-game winning streak to conclude the 2024-25 campaign, and they should be able to mimic their attacking potency on the world stage this month.

Scoring in each of those six matches - including a hat-trick versus Barcelona in April - Serhou Guirassy is targeting the tournament's Golden Boot, let alone the top honour in Group F.

Record-breaking defeat for the Sundowns?

Given the expanded nature of the Club World Cup, there is a clear gulf in class and finances between clubs that will go head-to-head this month.

Mamelodi Sundowns and Auckland City FC are arguably the two most unknown entities in the competition, and the former could be line for a battering at the hands of either Dortmund or Fluminense.