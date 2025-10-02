Sports Mole previews Saturday's League One clash between Blackpool and AFC Wimbledon, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

AFC Wimbledon will be targeting a fifth consecutive victory in all competitions when they travel to Bloomfield Road for Saturday's meeting with Blackpool.

The Dons are currently sitting in sixth place in the League One standings, while the Tangerines are languishing in the relegation zone.

Match preview

Blackpool have failed to build upon last season's ninth-place finish in the opening eight games of the League One season, having started the campaign with two victories, two draws and six defeats.

The most recent of those victories took place in their home meeting with Barnsley on September 20, before they followed the 2-0 win with a narrow 1-0 away defeat against Bradford City.

Steve Bruce's side looked set to claim their third win of the season in Tuesday's clash with Luton Town, after CJ Hamilton netted a brace to establish a two-goal lead.

However, late goals from Jordan Clark and Gideon Kodua ensured Blackpool had to settle for a 2-2 draw, leaving them in the bottom three on goal difference.

The midweek result did at least extend Blackpool's unbeaten home run to four league matches (W2, D2), demonstrating that their current position is a result of their dismal away record (L5) rather than their performances at Bloomfield Road.

Blackpool's shaky backline has also been a factor in their struggles, with 17 goals conceded in 10 matches this season - only Plymouth Argyle, Leyton Orient and Peterborough United have let in more in League One.

In contrast to their hosts, Wimbledon will enter the weekend in high spirits after putting together a four-game winning run in all competitions.

Wimbledon recorded home victories over Rotherham and Crystal Palace Under-21s respectively, before they edged out Doncaster Rovers via a 2-1 scoreline at Keepmoat Stadium.

Johnnie Jackson's side continued their winning streak with a narrow 2-1 victory in last Saturday's home meeting clash against Wycombe Wanderers, thanks to first-half efforts from Omar Bugiel and Steve Seddon.

As a result of their fine form, the Dons currently occupy a playoff berth in their first League One campaign since 2021-22, boasting a two-point buffer to those teams sitting outside the top six.

They will now be looking to claim their third away league win of the season in their first meeting with Blackpool since playing out a 1-1 draw at Bloomfield Road in March 2021.

While they have avoided defeat in their last three head-to-head meetings, AFC Wimbledon have never recorded a competitive victory over the Tangerines at Bloomfield Road, having drawn one and lost three of their previous away encounters.

Blackpool League One form:

L D L W L D

Blackpool form (all competitions):

D L W W L D

AFC Wimbledon League One form:

W L L W W W

AFC Wimbledon form (all competitions):

L L W W W W

Team News

Blackpool will head into Saturday's fixture without the services of Scott Banks, James Husband, George Honeyman and Niall Ennis.

Crystal Palace loanee Danny Imray will be out for three months after suffering a meniscus tear in Tuesday's draw with Luton.

Andy Lyons replaced Imray in the first half of the midweek encounter, and he is now set to make his third league start of the season.

As for the visitors, they are likely to be without forward Antwoine Hackford, who has missed the last two matches with a hamstring problem.

Attacker Marcus Browne is set to return to the matchday squad after completing a three-match ban, although he may have to settle for a place on the bench at Bloomfield Road.

Matty Stevens will continue to offer one of Wimbledon's main attacking threats, having scored five goals and provided two assists in 10 league appearances.

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Peacock-Farrell; Lyons, Ihiekwe, Casey, Coulson; Bowler, Brown, Morgan, Hamilton; Taylor, Fletcher

AFC Wimbledon possible starting lineup:

Bishop; Ogundere, Lewis, Johnson; Asiimwe, Smith, Reeves, Hippolyte, Seddon; Stevens, Bugiel

We say: Blackpool 1-1 AFC Wimbledon

Wimbledon will be looking to continue their winning run against a struggling Blackpool, but while the hosts are languishing in the drop zone, they are unbeaten in their last five competitive matches, which is why we think the visitors will have to settle for a point on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



