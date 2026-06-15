Birmingham City summer transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Chris Davies's side in 2026 window

By Seye Omidiora | 15 Jun 2026 07:40 , Last updated: 15 Jun 2026 08:22

Despite finishing 10th in the Championship last season, Birmingham City can draw encouragement from their 2025-26 campaign.

The Blues secured a top-half finish following promotion from League One, ending the season on 64 points - just nine behind sixth-placed Hull City - and Chris Davies's side will now be aiming to build on last term's performance as they launch a push for the playoffs this time around.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Birmingham City's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 summer transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Birmingham City confirmed transfers in: Summer 2026

Jhon Solis (MF | £3.9m from Girona)

Birmingham City confirmed transfers out: Summer 2026

Jonathan Panzo (CB | Free Agent)

Birmingham City net spend: Summer 2026

Birmingham City total spend summer 2026: £3.9m

Birmingham City total income summer 2026: £0m

Birmingham City net spend summer 2026: £-3.9m

Latest Birmingham City transfer rumours for summer 2026

In

© Imago / IPA Sport

Joel Piroe (Leeds United)

Romeo Amane (Rapid Vienna)

Jamie Vardy (Free agent)

Ethan Galbraith (Swansea City)

Out

Marvin Ducksch (Augsburg, AEK Athens, Wolfsburg, Hertha Berlin)

Phil Neumann (Bologna)

You can find a complete list of the latest Birmingham City transfer rumours by clicking here

When does the 2026 summer transfer window open and close?

The summer transfer window opened on Monday, June 15 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first day of September.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 summer transfer window falls on Tuesday, September 1, with the window closing at 11pm GMT.