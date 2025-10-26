Premier League rivals 'learn' asking price for Bayern Munich wunderkind

With consecutive goals in recent matches, Bayern Munich’s Lennart Karl generates buzz as top Premier League clubs show interest.





London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly interested in a German talent who has been compared to Mesut Ozil.

The teenage star plays for Bayern Munich and made history this week by scoring in the Champions League victory over Club Brugge.

The player in question is Lennart Karl, 17, who has scored in consecutive games for Vincent Kompany’s team.

Karl found the net in the Bavarians’ 4-0 win over Club Brugge on Tuesday, before adding his first professional goal with a maiden Bundesliga strike in Saturday’s 3-0 win against Borussia Monchengladbach.

As a result of his rise, Arsenal and Chelsea are now reportedly keen on the 17-year-old.

Lennart Karl: Arsenal and Chelsea aware of Bayern star’s reported asking price

According to Caught Offside, Karl could be available for around €70-80m (£61-69m), having just signed his first professional contract in June.

The Bayern sensation, who has played just six Bundesliga matches for Die Bayern, can play on the flanks and in the No. 10 role, and has been compared to a young Mesut Ozil, whose career brought him to English football with the North London giants.

Lauded for his adeptness at shooting from distance, the teen's intelligence on the ball and goal contributions have also seen him likened to ex-Bayern icons Thomas Muller and Bastian Schweinsteiger.

While it remains to be seen if both Premier League clubs try to sign Karl, the youngster's ascent in 2025-26 cannot be overlooked.

Do Arsenal and Chelsea really need Lennart Karl?

Ostensibly, the rumours make little sense, given both teams’ options at the positions Karl plays.

Chelsea have numerous options on the right flank and in the No. 10 role, with Estevao Willian being the standout young player proficient in both roles, while Cole Palmer is the Blues’ current leading playmaker.

Regarding Arsenal, Bukayo Saka is their top attacker, while Noni Madueke’s start to life in North London since joining from the Blues has been unmistakable.

Also available for the Gunners is Max Dowman, who offers almost everything Karl does, if not more, despite being two years younger.

Mikel Arteta’s team also features experienced Martin Odegaard and the younger Ethan Nwaneri, both capable of playing in the same positions as the Bayern teen, thereby dismissing the rumours linking the Gunners with the rising German youngster.