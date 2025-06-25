Thomas Muller plays down heat concerns after Bayern Munich’s Club World Cup setback.

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller has dismissed complaints about the extreme heat in the United States during the inaugural edition of FIFA’s revamped Club World Cup.

Following Bayern’s 1-0 defeat to Benfica, which saw the German giants surrender top spot in Group C, the 35-year-old veteran was unequivocal: “No excuses.” The Bavarians will now face Flamengo in the round of 16 on Sunday (29th).

Muller hits back at Club World Cup critics

The group stage finale was played in sweltering conditions, with temperatures reaching 36°C at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Nevertheless, Müller made it clear the weather cannot be used as an excuse for Bayern’s below-par display. "We have to be in shape. If a guy almost 36 years old like me can run 90 minutes, then everyone should do it. No excuses".

Soaring temperatures have sparked complaints from several players throughout the tournament. Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente was among the most outspoken after his side’s group stage elimination. "It's impossible, it's terribly hot. My toes were sore, even my nails hurt. I couldn't stop or take off," said the midfielder.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca also pointed to the conditions as a significant factor in his team’s 3-1 defeat to Flamengo. “It is difficult to work in these temperatures, but we are here, and we will try to win,” said the Italian.

Despite the growing criticism, Müller insisted Bayern must take responsibility on the pitch, regardless of the circumstances.

MLS move on the cards for Muller?

The round of 16 clash marks the beginning of what could be the final chapter in Müller’s illustrious Bayern career. Now in the knockout stage, each match could potentially be his last in a Bayern shirt.

After 17 seasons and numerous trophies with the Bavarian side, Muller is widely expected to depart at the end of the tournament. A move to Major League Soccer (MLS) is among the most likely options, with discussions reportedly ongoing with interested clubs, following in the footsteps of fellow German Marco Reus.

"There is a chance (to play in MLS), but I still need to find out. I'm focused on this tournament right now. Some conversations are happening in the background, but I'm not in a hurry or stressed to decide," said the veteran.

This article was originally published on Trivela.