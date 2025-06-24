Andreas Schjelderup scores the decisive goal to guide Benfica to a narrow 1-0 victory over Bayern Munich at the Club World Cup, setting up a potential knockout round meeting with Chelsea.

Benfica secured their place in the Club World Cup last 16 after they recorded a narrow 1-0 victory over Bayern Munich to clinch first place in Group C.

While top spot was still up for grabs, Bayern boss Vincent Kompany opted to make several changes to his team for the final group game.

In contrast to Bayern, Benfica still had work to do to seal their place in the last 16, and that extra motivation helped them get off to the perfect start in Charlotte, as Andreas Schjelderup found the early breakthrough to put the Bavarians on the back foot.

With his team trailing at the break, Kompany decided it was time to call for three of his star players, introducing Joshua Kimmich, Michael Olise and Harry Kane.

The alterations nearly had the desired effect when Kimmich drove the ball into the bottom corner, but Bayern were ultimately left frustrated as the precise strike was ruled out for an offside against Kane, offering Benfica a reprieve in their quest to record back-to-back victories.

Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin was forced to make a number of key saves in the second period, with his interventions proving to be key in his team's efforts to thwart the German champions.

Bayern ultimately failed to find the elusive equaliser as their nine-game winless run came to an end, causing them to drop down to second position.

Meanwhile, Bruno Lage's side advance to the knockout stage as group winners, although they could face the daunting prospect of a game against Chelsea if the Premier League side avoid defeat against Esperance de Tunis in their final group match.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Kompany took a risk by making alterations to his side, and it ultimately backfired as his team missed out on top spot in Group C.

In truth, Bayern could have won the game on another day and may not be too disappointed in ceding pole position, especially if Chelsea progress to face Benfica in the last 16.

The German champions will fancy themselves to beat Flamengo, even if the Brazilian side have impressed with their performances at the tournament.

As for Benfica, they are left flying the flag for Portugal after Porto failed in their mission to make it out of Group A.

The Portuguese side will take immense confidence from the resilience they showed to keep Bayern at bay, and they need to summon up another strong defensive display if they face Chelsea on Saturday.

BENFICA VS. BAYERN MUNICH HIGHLIGHTS

Schjelderup goal vs. Bayern (13th min, Benfica 1-0 Bayern Munich)

Benfica grab an early opener. Angel Di Maria drives towards the edge of the box before laying it off to Fredrik Aursnes, who pulls it back for Schjelderup to slot into the bottom corner to net his first goal of the tournament.

Kimmich disallowed goal vs. Benfica (61st min, Benfica 1-0 Bayern Munich)

Kimmich picks up the ball on the edge of the box, before driving a left-foot shot in at the near post. The midfielder wheels away in celebration, only to see his effort ruled out for offside against Kane, who obstructed the goalkeeper's line of vision.

MAN OF THE MATCH - ANATOLIY TRUBIN



51' Trubin says NO twice! ❌❌ Massive double save to shut down Bayern. ? Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #SLBBAY pic.twitter.com/6Sz4BzNkLz

— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 24, 2025

Trubin played an important role in protecting Benfica's narrow lead, making saves to deny Leroy Sane on a couple of occasions and a strong stop to thwart Aleksandar Pavlovic.

In total, the Ukraine international made four stops in the contest, helping his side record back-to-back clean sheets at the Club World Cup.

Schjelderup also deserves plaudits for his display, especially for his impressive performance in the first half, which produced the game's decisive goal.

BENFICA VS. BAYERN MATCH STATS

Possession: Benfica 27%-73% Bayern

Shots: Benfica 7-13 Bayern

Shots on target: Benfica 4-4 Bayern

Corners: Benfica 3-6 Bayern

Fouls: Benfica 1-6 Bayern

BEST STATS



Andreas Schjelderup's first half by numbers vs. Bayern: 24 touches 4x possession won 3 duels won 2 tackles 2 touches in opp. box 1 chance created 1 interception 1 shot 1 goal His fourth Benfica goal of 2025. ⚽️#FIFACWC pic.twitter.com/wDH7l17yKp

— Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) June 24, 2025



1 - @slbenfica_en have defeated FC Bayern München for the first time in the 14th meeting between the sides in international competitions (D3 L10). Breakthrough. pic.twitter.com/pcMyeUbHFJ

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 24, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

As a result of the win, Benfica finished top of Group C with seven points to their name, meaning they will play either Chelsea or Esperance de Tunis in Saturday's last-16 fixture.

Meanwhile, Bayern will have 24 more hours to prepare for their last-16 clash against Brazilian giants Flamengo on Sunday.



