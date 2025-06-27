Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours, including Justin Kluivert to Bayer Leverkusen, Douglas Luiz to Leeds United and Nicolas Kuhn to Como.

Bayer Leverkusen are reportedly still interested in signing Bournemouth attacker Justin Kluivert this summer.

It has previously been reported that Leverkusen had identified Kluivert as a potential target after being left impressed with his performances last term.

The Netherlands international scored 12 goals and provided six assists in 34 Premier League appearances, helping Bournemouth achieve a top-half finish.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Leverkusen are still weighing up whether to step up their interest with a formal bid.

The German club feel that €30m (£25.6m) could be enough to prise Kluivert away from Andoni Iraola's side this summer.

However, Bournemouth are reluctant to sanction a sale and have not set an asking price for a player who is under contract until the summer of 2028.

The Cherries having already seen Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez leave the club in the current window, while Ilya Zabarnyi continues to be linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Leeds hold Luiz talks

Elsewhere, Leeds United have reportedly expressed an interest in recruiting Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz.

The Italian giants are ready to sanction Luiz's departure just one year after signing from Aston Villa.

Luiz has ultimately been deemed surplus to requirements after being restricted to just three starts in 19 Premier League appearances.

According to Football Insider, Leeds have emerged as a contender for the former Manchester City man.

Luiz's agent has been speaking to several Premier League sides, as he looks to find his client a new home ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

Leeds are among those who have held talks with Luiz's agent, although it remains to be seen whether they will step up their pursuit.

Como make Kuhn approach

While Luiz could leave Italy, Celtic attacker Nicolas Kuhn could be on his way to Serie A this summer.

According to Sky Sports News, Como have made an approach over a potential deal for the 25-year-old winger.

Cesc Fabregas' side are looking to be active in the transfer window, as they try to build upon last season's encouraging 10th-place finish.

However, they are facing competition for Kuhn's signature, with RB Leipzig believed to be among a number of European clubs that are showing an interest in the German.

Kuhn has seemingly earned plenty of admirers with his performances for Celtic last term, scoring 21 goals and providing 15 assists in 51 appearances in all competitions.

The Scottish champions are under no immediate pressure to sanction a sale, with Kuhn's contract set to run until the summer of 2029.