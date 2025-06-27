Barcelona reportedly receive approaches from three clubs to sign Swedish attacker Roony Bardghji on loan for the 2025-26 campaign.

Barcelona have already been contacted by three clubs hoping to take incoming winger Roony Bardghji on loan for the 2024-25 campaign, according to a report.

La Blaugrana are understood to have won the race to sign a player dubbed the 'Swedish Lionel Messi', and they will pay a paltry £1.7m to lure him away from Danish giants Copenhagen.

Bardghji has emerged as one of the most talented prospects in Scandinavia over the past couple of seasons, but his contract expires in December, allowing Barcelona to pick him up for a bargain fee.

However, with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha already established at Camp Nou and Nico Williams set to join them, Bardghji will reportedly not be part of the setup in 2025-26 and will be loaned out to gain valuable first-team experience.

According to Fichajes, Mallorca, Sevilla and Real Betis have all expressed a desire to sign the 2005-born winger on a temporary deal, and the former's interest is the most advanced at this stage.

Barcelona had reportedly considered the possibility of keeping Bardghji in Catalonia and having him train with the first team while representing their youth side, but that option has 'gradually faded'.

Once the Sweden Under-21 international is through the door, head coach Hansi Flick will assess him in pre-season before having the final say over his short-term future.

How Manchester United could be impacted by Bardghji's future

While Mallorca are apparently at the head of the queue for Bardghji - and are even looking at a joint agreement with Pablo Torre - Betis' interest could have a snowball effect in England.

The 2024-25 Conference League runners-up helped reignite Antony's career in the second half of last season, as the Manchester United loanee produced nine goals and five assists in 26 appearances in all competitions.

Real Betis' desire to keep working with Antony is no secret, but they may only be able to afford another loan deal, whereas Man United want to get the Brazilian off the books permanently.

Betis are also thought to have taken an interest in a temporary move for another unwanted Red Devils attacker - Jadon Sancho - but again, a permanent agreement is likely off the table.

However, if the Verdiblancos can win the race for Bardghji's signature, they may no longer have a need to pursue Antony and Sancho too, especially as both deals would be complicated to pull off.

Man United could therefore be forced to seek out alternative destinations for the pair, although that still hinges on Betis striking an agreement with Barcelona for Bardghji in the first place.