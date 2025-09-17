Paris Saint-Germain reportedly plan to move for Barcelona attacker Dani Olmo, potentially as early as the January transfer window.

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly planning to move for Barcelona attacker Dani Olmo in 2026, with the French club's head coach Luis Enrique said to be a huge admirer of his fellow Spaniard.

Olmo made the move to Camp Nou from RB Leipzig in August 2024, and he has represented the Catalan giants on 43 occasions in all competitions, scoring 12 goals and registering eight assists in the process.

The 27-year-old has made a slow start to this season, though, only providing one assist in four appearances, and there has recently been speculation surrounding his future.

Fermin Lopez starred as the number 10 in Barcelona's 6-0 win over Valencia last time out, coming up with a brace, and he could also be be given the nod for the Champions League clash against Newcastle United.

Barcelona are allegedly willing to sell Olmo for the right price, with a number of major European clubs, including teams from the Premier League, said to have been placed on alert.

PSG 'plan move' for Barcelona attacker Olmo

According to Fichajes, the strongest interest at this moment in time is arriving from PSG, with the French club's head coach Enrique determined to secure his signature.

The report claims that Barcelona would want at least €70m (£61m) for Olmo, and an approach during the January transfer window cannot be ruled out.

Barcelona remain under pressure to make a big sale due to their financial problems, and an exit for Olmo would allow them to keep hold of Fermin, who was excellent against Valencia last time out.

PSG are well-stocked in the final third of the field, but Enrique allegedly views the Spain international as the ideal player to boost his attacking unit, as the French champions target more trophies this season.

Should Barcelona let Olmo leave?

There is absolutely no doubting Olmo's quality, but it would be fair to say that he has struggled to show his best form on a consistent basis since making the move to Camp Nou.

An offer in the region of €70m (£61m) would have to be seriously considered by Barcelona, as it would do a lot for their financial issues, while his departure would also see a major salary removed from their budget.