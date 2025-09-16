Barcelona are reportedly open to the possibility of selling a Spain international in one of the next transfer windows.

Barcelona have reportedly opened the door to a departure for attacking midfielder Dani Olmo.

The 27-year-old, who joined Barcelona from RB Leipzig last summer, netted 12 goals and provided seven assists in 39 competitive appearances in Hansi Flick's first season in charge.

However, he only started 13 of his 25 La Liga matches due to a combination of selection decisions and injury issues.

Olmo has been fit for Barcelona's first four games of the 2025-26 campaign, although he was only named in the starting lineup for one of those matches.

Barcelona open to Olmo exit

With Olmo battling for a starting spot, Fichajes are reporting that Barcelona are open to the prospect of sanctioning his departure.

The report claims that the Barcelona hierarchy are contemplating whether to listen to offers in the next couple of transfer windows to improve their financial situation.

There is a belief from some quarters that Olmo's injury issues and a failure to live up to expectations could persuade the club to part ways if they receive an enticing offer.

Olmo has previously been linked with a number of Premier League clubs, and a move to the English top flight would become a very real possibility if he is deemed surplus to requirements by the Catalan giants.

However, Barcelona would still look to sign a replacement before they allow the Spain international to leave the club.

Should Barcelona sell or keep Olmo?

Olmo is undoubtedly a talented attacker, and it cannot be forgotten that he was a key player in Spain's Euro 2024 triumph.

The problem for Olmo is that he has struggled with injuries during his time at RB Leipzig and now at Barcelona, leaving his employers to question whether they are better off putting their faith in other members of Flick's squad.

Fermin Lopez made a real case at the weekend for being ahead of Olmo in the battle for the number 10 spot, scoring a brace in a dominant 6-0 win over Valencia at the Estadi Johan Cruyff.

Raphinha can also play in that central role, while Pedri is an option to play further forward, especially when Marc Bernal is back at full fitness and Frenkie de Jong returns from injury.

With all that in mind, it is clear that Olmo is not a guaranteed starter, and his exit could make sense if it improves the club's financial situation.