Barcelona have reportedly identified Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic as a potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

The Poland international has racked up 105 goals in 156 appearances since he joined Barcelona from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022.

While he has not been a guaranteed starter their season, Lewandowski has still contributed with four goals in seven La Liga appearances.

However, there appears to be a strong chance that Lewandowski could leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Barcelona identify Vlahovic as Lewandowski replacement

A recent report claimed that Barcelona have decided against extending Lewandowski's contract, although the player's agent has since refuted those claims.

The Blaugrana appear to be scouring the market for potential replacements, with Tuttosport, via Mundo Deportivo, reporting that the club are eyeing a potential move for Juventus' Vlahovic.

Barcelona sporting director Deco has previously held talks with Vlahovic's agent to learn the full details about his current situation.

Vlahovic is out of contract at the end of the season, and there has been no real progress in talks over a new Juventus deal.

The chance to sign Vlahovic on a free would surely appeal to Barcelona, especially as their well-documented economic situation has hampered their transfer business in recent years.

Barcelona facing Vlahovic competition

While Barcelona have placed Vlahovic on their shortlist, they may have to fend off rival interest if they make a concrete effort to sign him in 2026.

Bayern Munich are said to be among the Serbian's admirers, although they are focusing on agreeing a new contract with star striker Harry Kane.

Vlahovic has previously been linked with a move to the Premier League, and there is a possibility that he could be given the chance to move to the English top flight next year.

Manchester United and Chelsea have both been mentioned as potential suitors if Vlahovic gives the green light to a Premier League switch.