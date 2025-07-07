Barcelona-bound attacker Roony Bardghji reportedly completes the first half of his medical with the La Liga champions as a decision on his pre-season involvement is made.

Barcelona-bound youngster Roony Bardghji has reportedly completed the first half of his medical with the Catalan giants and is expected to be part of their pre-season tour to Asia.

La Blaugrana are believed to have fended off interest from the Premier League to strike a deal for the Copenhagen youngster, whom they have reached a verbal agreement for.

As Bardghji's contract with the Danish club expires in December, Barcelona have supposedly secured a cut-price deal for the 19-year-old, who will cost the La Liga champions a mere £1.7m.

The formalities of Bardghji's move are now being completed, and according to Fabrizio Romano, the teenager has now finished the first part of his medical at Camp Nou.

Bardghji is expected to complete his examinations next week, and head coach Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco have made a decision on his immediate first-team involvement.

Bardghji 'to join Barcelona' on pre-season tour

Romano adds that Bardghji will join up with the Barcelona squad for their pre-season tour of Asia, as both Flick and Deco are confident that he can thrive with the senior team right away.

Barcelona currently have three friendlies scheduled in the Far East, starting out with a clash against Vissel Kobe in Japan on July 27, where Bardghji could make his non-competitive debut for the club.

Flick's side will then travel to South Korea to take on FC Seoul (July 31) and Daegu FC (August 4), before the latest edition of the Joan Gamper trophy against an as yet unknown opponent on August 10.

La Blaugrana then commence the defence of their La Liga title away to Mallorca on August 16, which could see Bardghji make his official debut for the reigning Spanish champions.

One of the most highly-rated prospects to emerge from Scandinavia in recent years, Bardghji - who was born in Kuwait - has scored 15 goals in 84 matches for Copenhagen, including 10 in all competitions in the 2023-24 season.

The 19-year-old only featured in six matches in the 2024-25 season due to a serious cruciate ligament injury, but he made his on-field comeback at the end of March.

Which Premier League wingers could join Bardghji at Barcelona?

Bardghji's imminent arrival will partially soften the blow of the Nico Williams transfer collapse, as the Spaniard performed a dramatic U-turn and signed a mammoth 10-year contract renewal with Athletic Bilbao.

Williams supposedly snubbed the Catalan giants due to concerns over another Dani Olmo-type registration saga, and Barcelona are thought to have turned their attention to two Premier League-based alternatives.

Liverpool's Luis Diaz is believed to be top of Flick's list, and Barcelona are expected to make another approach for the Colombian, but they are likely to be rebuffed by a Reds side still mourning the tragic death of Diogo Jota.

Should Barca's pursuit of Diaz go nowhere, Manchester United's Marcus Rashford is supposedly their Plan B, but the La Liga champions are 'cautious' about a move for the England international.