Barcelona have reportedly reached a verbal agreement to sign highly-rated attacker Roony Bardghji from Copenhagen.

Barcelona have reportedly reached an agreement to sign highly-rated attacker Roony Bardghji from Copenhagen.

The 19-year-old is out of contract at the end of December and has been linked with a number of top European clubs since the turn of the year.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have all previously been credited with an interest in Bardghji, while Porto were understood to have tabled an offer for the teenager earlier this month.

However, it was reported over the weekend that Barcelona have entered the race for Bardghji and were close to striking an agreement with the versatile forward.

Now, journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that a verbal agreement has been reached between both parties, with the Catalan giants to pay a €2m fixed fee plus add-ons, while a sell-on clause will also be included in the deal.

Romano adds that Bardghji will seal his move to Barcelona next week and he will then officially become a Blaugrana player on July 1.

Bardghji, who has been dubbed the ‘Swedish Lionel Messi’, could become Hansi Flick’s second signing of the summer transfer window after goalkeeper Joan Garcia, who was unveiled as a €25m arrival from Espanyol last week.

Who is Barcelona-bound Bardghji?

Bardghji was born in Kuwait City but he has represented Sweden at Under-17 and Under-21s level, scoring seven goals across 16 international appearances.

The attacker, who primarily operates as a right-winger, has established himself as one of the brightest prospects in Europe since making his first-team debut for Danish champions Copenhagen in November 2021.

Bardghji does not turn 20 until November, but he has already made 84 senior appearances for Copenhagen across all tournaments, with 11 of his 15 goals scored in 37 outings in the 2023-24 campaign.

Copenhagen’s No.40 burst onto the scene when he scored a dramatic 87th-minute winner to help the Lions beat Man United 4-3 in a pulsating Champions League group-stage contest in August 2023.

Bardghji was limited to only six appearances for Copenhagen in all competitions last season as he was sidelined with a serious cruciate knee ligament injury which he sustained in May 2024, before making his long-awaited comeback in March of this year.