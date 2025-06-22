Barcelona 'emerge as contenders' for highly-rated winger

La Liga champions Barcelona reportedly emerge as a contender to sign a highly-rated Swedish attacker in the current transfer window.

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Copenhagen winger Roony Bardghji this summer.

The Catalan giants continue to be heavily linked with a move for Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams in their search for a new winger.

Barcelona sporting director Deco has indicated that the club are working on a deal to prise Williams away from San Mames.

While Williams is a priority target, Hansi Flick's side are also considering a cut-price deal for another attacking target this summer.

Barcelona eyeing Bardghji move

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are weighing up a potential move to sign Bardghji from Danish champions Copenhagen.

The report claims that the 19-year-old is considered a separate target to Williams rather than being an alternative option.

Barcelona have already held direct talks with Bradghji's representatives, although it is still unclear whether they will make an offer this summer.

The Spanish champions are deciding whether to make a bid, or wait until the winter when they could sign him on a free transfer once his contract expires in December.

There is a belief that a bid worth around €2m (£1.7m) to €3m (£2.6m) would be enough to secure Bardghji's services in the current transfer window.

Barcelona hold key advantage in Bardghji pursuit

Bardghji attracted significant interest from across Europe before he sustained a serious knee injury in May 2024.

The Sweden Under-21 international made his long-awaited return to action in March, and while the interest does not seem to be as widespread as it once was, he is still believed to have a number of admirers.

Porto recently tabled a proposal for the youngster, while Marseille have also been linked with a move, although there is a suggestion that they have decided against a potential move.

In a separate report by Mundo Deportivo, there is a belief that Barcelona will benefit from one key advantage ahead of Bardghji's other suitors.

The attacker has been a Barcelona fan since he was a child, and would surely jump at the chance to complete a dream move to the Blaugrana.