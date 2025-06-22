Barcelona sporting director Deco suggests that his club are working to sign Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao.

The Spain international famously turned down the chance to make the move to Barcelona last summer, with Williams deciding to remain at San Mames, but this is expected to be the transfer window that he leaves.

Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with the attacker this summer, but it is understood that Barcelona are now firmly at the head of the queue for the 22-year-old.

Williams has a €58m (£49m) release clause in his Athletic deal, which the La Liga champions are said to be willing to activate, and a switch to Camp Nou is expected to occur in the near future.

Deco talks-up Barcelona's Williams pursuit

Deco has said that Barcelona are looking to bring in a new winger, with Williams emerging as the club's top target despite links with Liverpool's Luis Diaz and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford.

“As wingers, we only have Lamine [Yamal] and Raphinha,” Deco told La Vanguardia. “Ferran Torres is now more of a striker. When we’re missing Lamine or Raphinha, the team’s level drops. So, we’re looking at options based on quality and cost.

“There’s a clear criterion that any player coming to Barca must believe in the project. Nico didn’t come last season, as Dani Olmo was a bigger priority. But now, Nico and others are showing more desire to join.

“In the end, you follow a process. Speak to the agent, look at the contract, and then see if the club wants the release clause paid or is open to talks. In Nico’s case, the clause is clear.

“We have a good group, and we want to keep it that way. Players like Nico or Luis Diaz have the right mindset. They’re hungry to succeed, and that matters. If we close a winger, no more high-level players will arrive."

Would Williams be a good signing for Barcelona?

Williams struggled with fitness problems during the 2024-25 campaign, and he only managed 11 goals and seven assists in 45 appearances in all competitions for Athletic.

However, the forward showed his level at Euro 2024 with Spain, and there is no question that he has what it takes to play for Barcelona, while the presence of an affordable release clause makes this deal a no-brainer for the Catalan outfit.

Williams would boost what is already arguably the best group of attacking players in world football, and he has the potential to take his game to a new level at Camp Nou.