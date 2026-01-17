Team News: Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign away to Real Sociedad on Sunday night.
Hansi Flick's side are top of the La Liga table, four points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while the home team sit 11th in the division, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news.
REAL SOCIEDAD VS. BARCELONA
REAL SOCIEDAD
Out: Inaki Ruperez (knee)
Doubtful: Yangel Herrera (calf), Orri Oskarsson (muscle)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Remiro; Aramburu, Caleta-Car, Martin, Gomez; Soler, Turrientes; Kubo, Mendez, Guedes; Oyarzabal
BARCELONA
Out: Gavi (knee), Andreas Christensen (knee)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: E Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Balde; Pedri, De Jong; Yamal, Fermin, Raphinha; F Torres