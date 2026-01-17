Team News: Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 17 Jan 2026 20:00 , Last updated: 17 Jan 2026 20:00

Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign away to Real Sociedad on Sunday night.

Hansi Flick's side are top of the La Liga table, four points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while the home team sit 11th in the division, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news.

REAL SOCIEDAD

Out: Inaki Ruperez (knee)

Doubtful: Yangel Herrera (calf), Orri Oskarsson (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Remiro; Aramburu, Caleta-Car, Martin, Gomez; Soler, Turrientes; Kubo, Mendez, Guedes; Oyarzabal

BARCELONA

Out: Gavi (knee), Andreas Christensen (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: E Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Balde; Pedri, De Jong; Yamal, Fermin, Raphinha; F Torres