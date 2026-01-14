Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for La Liga clash

By Matt Law | 14 Jan 2026 10:17

Barcelona will resume their La Liga campaign against Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Hansi Flick's side are currently top of the La Liga table, four points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while Real Sociedad occupy 11th spot in Spain's top flight.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona kick off?

The La Liga contest will kick off at 8pm UK time on Sunday night.

Where is Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona being played?

Real Sociedad will welcome Barcelona to their home ground, Anoeta Stadium

The corresponding match between the two sides last season ended in a 1-0 victory for Real Sociedad, which proved to be a first home success for the Basque outfit in this fixture since April 2016.

How to watch Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona in the UK

TV channels

In the United Kingdom, the La Liga match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona will be available to watch on Premier Sports 2.

You can subscribe through Sky, Virgin Media or online via Premier Sports.

Online streaming

Online streaming for this match is available through the Premier Sports website and the STV Player.

Highlights

The X account that belongs to Premier Sports will show highlights of the best incidents and the goals.

Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona: What's the story?

Barcelona have once again been the best side in Spain's top flight this season, boasting a record of 16 wins, one draw and two defeats from their 19 matches to collect 49 points, which has left them at the top of the division, four points behind second-placed Real Madrid.

Flick's side have been victorious in each of their last nine league matches, dating back to El Clasico away to Real Madrid at the end of October.

Barcelona have also dominated against Real Sociedad throughout history, winning 117 of their 197 matches against La Real, suffering 38 defeats and drawing 42 matches.

The Catalan outfit will once again be the favourites on Sunday against a Real Sociedad side that have again struggled for consistency this season.

La Real are 11th in the table, but they will bring a five-game unbeaten run in all competitions into this match, including a 2-1 success over Getafe in the league last time out.