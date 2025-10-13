Barcelona attacker Lamine Yamal could reportedly be involved in Saturday's La Liga game against Girona.

Barcelona attacker Lamine Yamal could reportedly be involved in Saturday's La Liga game against Girona, with the Spaniard's groin problem settling down during the October international break.

Yamal has struggled with a groin issue in the early stages of the 2025-26 campaign, being restricted to just five appearances in all competitions, but he has still managed to score twice and provide four assists.

The 18-year-old aggravated his injury during the September international break, with Barcelona unhappy at Spain's use of their teenage superstar.

Yamal would go on to miss four matches for Barcelona before featuring against Real Sociedad and Paris Saint-Germain, but he then missed out against Sevilla on October 5 and has also not been involved for Spain in their October internationals.

In a statement earlier this month, Barcelona said: "The discomfort in the pubic area that player Lamine Yamal has been experiencing has reappeared after the match against PSG. He will be out for the Sevilla game, and the estimated recovery time is 2-3 weeks."

Yamal 'expected' to be involved against Girona

Yamal had been expected to miss the La Liga game against Girona on Saturday and the Champions League clash with Olympiacos next week, ahead of a potential return against Real Madrid on October 26.

However, according to AS, the plan is for Yamal to be involved off the bench against Girona.

The report claims that the Spaniard could then start against Olympiacos in the Champions League, with the club determined to ensure that he is 100% fit for El Clasico.

Yamal will allegedly train with the main group on Wednesday, and a decision will then be made over his involvement this weekend.

Fermin Lopez and Raphinha could also reportedly both feature against Girona, so head coach Hansi Flick could receive a triple fitness boost for the league contest.

Will Torres be fit for Girona match?

Spain revealed on Monday morning that Ferran Torres had withdrawn from the La Roja squad ahead of their 2026 World Cup qualification clash with Bulgaria on Tuesday night.

The attacker played the full 90 minutes of Spain's game with Georgia on Saturday, but he is suffering with a muscular overload issue and has therefore pulled out of the squad.

Barcelona will now need to assess Torres ahead of the Girona game, but the expectation is that he will be involved in some capacity, potentially off the bench.

However, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Joan Garcia, Gavi and Dani Olmo are definitely out for Barcelona this weekend, with the Catalan side looking to bounce back from their 4-1 defeat to Sevilla before the international break.