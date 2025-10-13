Spain confirm that Barcelona forward Ferran Torres has withdrawn from the La Roja squad ahead of their 2026 World Cup qualification clash with Bulgaria.

Spain have confirmed that Barcelona forward Ferran Torres has withdrawn from the La Roja squad ahead of their 2026 World Cup qualification clash with Bulgaria on Tuesday night.

Torres played the full 90 minutes of Spain's clash with Georgia on Saturday, missing a penalty in what proved to be a 2-0 success for Luis de la Fuente's side, who are top of Group E on nine points.

Spain will be bidding to make it four straight wins in their qualification group when they face Bulgaria on Tuesday, but they will have to do so without the services of Torres.

According to a statement from the national side, the attacker reported that he was suffering with muscular discomfort following the game with Georgia, which has led to his withdrawal.

"Ferran Torres has been dropped from the squad for the fourth World Cup 2026 qualifier against Bulgaria in Valladolid," read a statement from Spain on Monday morning.

Spain reveal Barcelona's Torres is suffering with 'muscular discomfort'

"The FC Barcelona forward, after completing the match against Georgia in Elche, reported muscle discomfort that was evaluated by the RFEF's medical services, including additional tests, diagnosing muscle overload with no associated anatomical injury.

"Given the upcoming match against Bulgaria, in keeping with the policy of taking no risks and prioritizing the player's health, he has been withdrawn from the squad. FC Barcelona's medical team has been informed of all the details."

Spain are currently without the services of a number of important players through injury, with Dean Huijsen, Dani Carvajal, Rodri, Dani Olmo, Fermin Lopez, Gavi, Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams among those absent.

Barcelona, meanwhile, have forward problems of their own, with Olmo, Raphinha, Fermin, Gavi and Yamal recently sidelined due to injury problems.

There have been suggestions that Raphinha, Fermin and Yamal could be back involved against Girona this weekend, although it is unlikely that the trio will be considered for starts.

How will Barcelona cope against Girona?

Barcelona will be aiming to bounce back from a 4-1 defeat to Sevilla when they continue their La Liga campaign with a home fixture against Catalan rivals Girona on Saturday.

Robert Lewandowski and Marcus Rashford are both in line for starts in the final third of the field, while the absences could open the door for Roony Bardghji to earn a spot in the XI.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick is reportedly planning to use Yamal off the bench, with the Spaniard's groin problem believed to have settled down during the international break.