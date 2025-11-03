Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their Champions League clash with Club Brugge.

Barcelona will continue their Champions League campaign with a clash against Club Brugge on Wednesday.

The Catalan giants will enter the match off the back of a 3-1 success over Elche on Sunday, which moved them back into second spot in the La Liga table.

Hansi Flick's side have picked up six points from their three Champions League matches this season, which has left them in ninth spot in the overall division.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Club Brugge, who are 20th in the Champions League table, picking up three points from three matches.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Raphinha has been dealing with a hamstring problem which has taken longer than expected to heal - the Brazilian was initially expected back for El Clasico on November 2, before being ruled out at the final moment, and he is still not available, with a return date unclear at this stage of proceedings.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 8 (vs. Celta Vigo)

Barcelona have been without Garcia since the end of September, with the Spaniard undergoing a knee operation, but he is back in training and could make his return against Celta Vigo in La Liga this weekend.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: Unknown

Barcelona remain without the services of experienced goalkeeper Ter Stegen due to a back operation, and the Germany international will not be available for selection until later in the year, but he is now back in training.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Gavi will be on the sidelines for the next four to five months following a knee operation, with the Spanish midfielder midfielder requiring surgery to treat a medial meniscus injury.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: November 22 (vs. Athletic Bilbao)

Pedri has suffered a muscular problem which is expected to keep him out until after the November international break, with a return against Athletic Bilbao likely.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: November 5 (vs. Club Brugge)

Christensen was not in the squad for El Clasico or the fixture with Elche due to a calf problem, and the centre-back remains a doubt for the European fixture on Wednesday night.

BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Barcelona have no players suspended for this match.

