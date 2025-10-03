[monks data]
AZ Alkmaar
Eredivisie | Gameweek 8
Oct 5, 2025 at 3.45pm UK
 

AZAZ Alkmaar
vs.
TelstarTelstar

Preview: AZ Alkmaar vs Telstar - prediction, team news, lineups

By
Preview: AZ vs Telstar - prediction, team news, lineups
© Imago
Sports Mole previews Sunday's Eredivisie clash between AZ Alkmaar and Telstar, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Winless in four matches across all competitions, AZ Alkmaar will seek to get back on track with all three points in the Eredivisie on Sunday when newly-promoted Telstar visit the AFAS Stadion.

For the visitors, securing consecutive league wins is the target as they prepare to face off against this weekend's opponents for the first time in six years.


Match preview

Fast starts that eventually fade away have been a common theme for AZ in recent seasons, and the current campaign is already showing signs of following a similar trend.

Maarten Martens's men were victorious in eight of their opening 10 games before playing out back-to-back stalemates against Feyenoord and PEC Zwolle three days apart.

De Kaasboeren suffered a first league defeat this term against NEC on Sunday, after which AEK Larnaca comprehensively thrashed them 4-0 in Thursday's Conference League curtain-raiser.

With clean sheets hard to come by of late, AZ have largely relied on their work at the other end of the pitch, but their defeat in Cyprus last time out brought about a rare game without a goal, although the Cheeseheads will point to Alexandre Penetra's second-minute red card as a mitigating factor.

Back in front of their fans, where they have not lost a competitive game since April, Sunday's hosts now set out in search of a much-needed win to avoid falling further behind league leaders Feyenoord with a seven-point deficit to make up already.

Telstar manager Anthony Correia before the Eredivisie match on August 30, 2025

Returning to the top flight off the back of a 47-year absence, Telstar have been tipped by many to suffer immediate relegation, and consecutive defeats against Ajax and Zwolle in the first two gameweeks did little to dispel that notion.

Anthony Correia's men finally got their first point of the campaign against fellow newcomers Volendam on August 23, which was followed by their first win and undoubtedly the biggest surprise result so far - a 2-0 triumph away at defending champions PSV Eindhoven.

Back-to-back defeats to Fortuna Sittard and Groningen after the international break zapped out any momentum De Witte Leeuwen may have got from their shock win over PSV. However, they returned to winning ways in grand style by running out 4-2 winners over Go Ahead Eagles on Sunday.

A seven-point tally from 21 available has Telstar just one point outside the relegation zone, but also only three shy of Utrecht in seventh, highlighting how tightly-packed the league standings are at the moment.

Aiming to pull off a giant killing just before an international break once again, Sunday's visitors will need to keep their full focus for 90 minutes, with five of their 13 goals conceded so far coming in the last 15 minutes of games.

AZ Alkmaar Eredivisie form:



  • D

  • W

  • W

  • D

  • D

  • L


AZ Alkmaar form (all competitions):



  • W

  • W

  • D

  • D

  • L

  • L


Telstar Eredivisie form:



  • L

  • D

  • W

  • L

  • L

  • W



Team News

Sven Mijnans in action for AZ Alkmaar on September 24, 2025

Jordy Clasie is ineligible to feature here after receiving his marching orders against NEC, making him one of two suspension concerns for AZ alongside Mees de Wit, who was shown a fifth yellow card in the same game.

Seiya Maikuma and Troy Parrott are both ruled out with knee injuries as the latter's influence in front of goal continues to be missed, having scored in seven straight games before his time on the sidelines began.

Kees Smit is set to miss a fifth straight game for the home side with a hip injury, and could be joined on the treatment table by Ro-Zangelo Daal, who pulled up less than half an hour into Thursday's loss to AEK.

Danny Bakker and Tyrone Owusu have both missed Telstar's last two matches and are expected to undergo late fitness checks to determine their availability for Sunday's game.

Jochem Ritmeester van de Kamp is one to keep an eye on after recently racking up his third direct goal contribution in five matches for his current employers since joining on loan from Almere City.

AZ Alkmaar possible starting lineup:

Owusu-Oduro; Kasius, Goes, Penetra, Garcia; Koopmeiners, Mijnans, Kwakman; Jensen, Meerdink, Sadiq

Telstar possible starting lineup:

Koeman; Hardeveld, Offerhaus, Ogidi Nwankwo; Noslin, Mertens, Rossen, Van de Kamp; Brouwer, Hetli, Tejan


SM words green background

We say: AZ Alkmaar 2-0 Telstar

Given their recent struggles, AZ Alkmaar are unlikely to head into Sunday's clash with maximum confidence, but the hosts have been imperious on home turf.

Telstar, meanwhile, will be bent on giving a good account of themselves, and we expect them to do so, albeit all to no avail, with AZ claiming a fairly routine win in the end.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

ID:582892:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect8849:
Written by
Adepoju Marvellous
No Data Analysis info

Previews by email

Click here to get Sports Mole's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Alexandre Penetra Anthony Correia Jochem Ritmeester van de Kamp Jordy Clasie Maarten Martens Mees de Wit Troy Parrott Football
rhs 2.0
3pm
Lewes
vs
Leiston
3pm
Rushden
vs
Malvern Town
3pm
Sittingbourne
vs
Hashtag United
3pm
Hyde
vs
Warrington Town
3pm
Hayes & Yeading
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
Bishop's Stortford
vs
Cray Wanderers
3pm
Dorchester
vs
Bideford
3pm
Basingstoke Town
vs
Shaftesbury Town
3pm
Havant & W'ville
vs
Tiverton Town
ET
Worcester City
2-2
Rugby Town
Pens.
(3-0)
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Canvey Island
FT
Bradford Park Av
2-1
Heaton Stannington
3pm
Harrow Borough
vs
Witham Town
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Shifnal Town FC
3pm
Leatherhead
vs
Ramsgate
3pm
Whitby
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Dulwich Hamlet
vs
Hendon
3pm
Carshalton
vs
Cheshunt
3pm
Chichester
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Cray Valley
vs
Berkhamsted
 
Widnes
P-P
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Silsden
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Quorn
vs
Corby Town
3pm
Anstey Nomads
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Cleethorpes Town
vs
Redditch United
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Stanway Rovers FC
vs
Uxbridge
3pm
Hadley
vs
Dartford
3pm
Bishop's Cleeve
vs
Sholing
3pm
Chatham Town
vs
Needham Market
3pm
Broadbridge Heath
vs
Billericay
3pm
AFC Portchester
vs
Taunton Town
3pm
Stockton Town
vs
Lower Breck
3pm
Workington
vs
FC United
3pm
Halesowen Town
vs
Leek Town
3pm
Waltham Abbey
vs
Waltham Forest
3pm
Aveley
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Thame
vs
Banbury
3pm
Westfield
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Yate Town
vs
Poole
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Bury Town
3pm
Bridlington Town
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Prescot Cables
vs
Lancaster
3pm
Evesham United
vs
Ilkeston
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Hungerford
3pm
St Ives Town
vs
Kettering
3pm
Royston
vs
Welling United
3pm
Plymouth P
vs
Gosport Borough
3pm
Rushall Olympic
vs
Spalding
3pm
Hartpury University
vs
Gloucester City
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Potters Bar Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Biggleswade
3pm
AFC Dunstable
vs
Folkestone Invicta
3pm
Real Bedford
vs
Stamford
3pm
Dunston
vs
Rylands
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Tilbury
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Weymouth
3pm
Sporting Club Inkberrow
vs
Stratford Town
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Grays Athletic
3pm
Wingate & Finchley
vs
VCD Athletic
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Clitheroe
3pm
Basford United
vs
Alvechurch
3pm
Barwell
vs
Bromsgrove Sporting


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!