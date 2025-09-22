Preview: AZ vs. PEC Zwolle - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Wednesday's Eredivisie clash between AZ Alkmaar and PEC Zwolle, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

AZ Alkmaar could move into second place in the Eredivisie table on Wednesday when they host underperforming PEC Zwolle at AFAS Stadion in a rearranged fixture from gameweek three.

The Alkmaar hosts are fresh off ending Feyenoord’s perfect league record in Sunday’s exciting 3-3 draw, and the Cheese Farmers aim to remain unbeaten against an opponent they have not lost to since April 2022 and have not suffered a home defeat to since 1992.

AZ became the first team to score twice against Feyenoord in the Eredivisie this season; however, Maarten Martens’s men were minutes away from losing until they secured a late penalty equaliser.

Losing would have been a real disappointment after twice taking the lead against Robin van Persie’s team — De Kaasboeren led 1-0 and 2-1 on Sunday — but Mexx Meerdink scored a 98th-minute penalty to salvage a point in a six-goal thriller.

The draw improves the Alkmaar-based club’s unbeaten run at home in league games since losing to Van Persie's team in April, and they now aim to extend this seven-match sequence back to the end of the 2024-25 season.

Martens’s team have scored three or more goals in their past four league games at AFAS Stadion since May, securing two 4-1 wins over Heerenveen and Groningen, beating Twente 3-2 and drawing 3-3 on Sunday.

Considering their team's prolific scoring record at Alkmaar, AZ supporters will be willing their team on ahead of the visit from PEC.

That support is bolstered by the Cheese Farmers not losing at home or away in this fixture since their 2-1 defeat in Zwolle in April 2019, marking their first loss to Blauwvingers in 15 games across all competitions.

Since then, the Zwolle-based team have been beaten in three of the last four encounters, including twice in the previous season.

An additional source of frustration for them in this fixture is their lack of success against AZ in Alkmaar, with their last win a second-tier 1-0 victory in December 1992.

To break a 33-year drought against the Cheese Farmers, Henry van der Vegt’s side need to end their current three-match losing streak in the top flight against FC Utrecht, Ajax and recently Go Ahead Eagles.

Their latest 2-0 defeat was a provincial derby loss to Overijssel rivals, continuing PEC’s streak of failing to score at home in league matches and losing the last three by a combined score of 7-1.

While PEC sit in 13th place before this rearranged fixture, their opponents are fifth with 11 points —five behind league leaders Feyenoord and two behind defending champions PSV Eindhoven, whom they could overtake with a win on Wednesday.

Team News

By scoring and assisting on Sunday, Meerdink has now been involved in three goals in two matches for AZ — the forward scored in the 2-1 victory at Heracles on September 14 — and the forward aims for a goal or assist in three consecutive league games.

Leading goalscorer Troy Parrott is still out with a knee injury, while Seiya Maikuma is out with a similar issue, although closer to returning.

The away side are without Jamiro Monteiro following the midfielder's second-minute red card against Go Ahead Eagles.

Also likely to miss out for PEC are Odysseus Velanas (ankle) and Jasper Schendelaar (knee) due to their respective injuries.

Koen Kostons took just one shot at goal in the weekend defeat, and the two-goal forward hopes for an improved performance on Wednesday.

AZ Alkmaar possible starting lineup:

Owusu-Oduro; Kasius, Goes, Penetra, Wit; Smit, Clasie, Mijnans; Patati, Meerdink, Daal

PEC Zwolle possible starting lineup:

De Graaff; Aertssen, Jensen, McNulty, Floranus; Oosting, Thomas, Buurmeester; Mbayo, Kostons, De Rooij

We say: AZ Alkmaar 3-1 PEC Zwolle

Given PEC’s historical weakness in this fixture and Zwolle’s three-match losing streak, an AZ victory on Wednesday seems most likely.

The Alkmaar team last scored fewer than three goals at home in April, and De Kaasboeren are likely to beat their off-form visitors again, securing the win and climbing to second place in the early standings.

