Sports Mole previews Sunday's MLS Playoffs clash between Austin FC and Los Angeles FC, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Los Angeles FC will be looking to post their first victory in almost a month when they continue their MLS campaign with a clash against Austin FC on Saturday.

LAFC are seventh in the Western Conference, boasting 26 points from their 17 matches, while Austin are ninth, also on 26 points, but they have played three games more than their opponents this weekend.

Match preview

Austin boast a record of seven wins, five draws and eight defeats from their 20 matches this season, with 26 points enough for ninth spot in the table.

Los Verdes finished 10th in the Western Conference last season, so they are on course to better that at this stage of the campaign, and their recent form has been impressive.

Indeed, Nico Estevez's side have collected six points from their last three matches, overcoming New York Red Bulls and Colorado, although they were beaten 2-0 by Seattle Sounders last time out.

Austin have won four, drawn two and lost two of their eight home league matches this season, and they will be welcoming an LAFC outfit that have six points to show from their seven games on their travels.

The visitors have just returned from competing in the Club World Cup, and a tough campaign saw them pick up just one point from three matches to be eliminated from the competition in the group stage.

LAFC returned to MLS action on June 29, suffering a 1-0 home loss to Vancouver Whitecaps, and they are without a victory in the league since the start of May against Sporting Kansas City.

Steve Cherundolo's side finished first in the Western Conference last season before going on to make the semi-finals of the Conference playoffs, losing to Seattle Sounders.

However, LAFC have found it difficult to show consistency this season, with seven wins, five draws and five defeats from 17 matches bringing them 26 points, which is only enough for seventh, 13 points off leaders San Diego FC.

That said, LAFC have three games in hand on the side at the top of the division, and it is not impossible to imagine them closing the gap in the coming weeks considering the quality in their team.

Austin FC MLS form:

DDLWWL

Los Angeles FC MLS form:

DWDDWL

Los Angeles FC form (all competitions):

WWLLDL

Team News

Brandon Vazquez has been in excellent form for Austin this season, scoring eight times in 21 appearances, and he will again feature in the final third of the field.

Jon Gallagher is again in line for a spot in midfield, while Owen Wolff is also set to start, as the 20-year-old bids to score his first goal of the campaign.

As for LAFC, Olivier Giroud has left the club to return to France, with the striker making the move to Lille.

Giroud's spot in the starting side is expected to be taken by Nathan Ordaz, who has scored five times in 23 appearances for the club during the current campaign.

Denis Bouanga has been a standout performer this season, scoring 13 times and registering six assists in 26 appearances, and the 30-year-old will again feature in an attacking position.

Hugo Lloris should also be back between the sticks for the visitors.

Austin FC possible starting lineup:

Stuver; Desler, Svatok, Hines-Ike, Guilherme; Obrian, Pereira, Sabovic, Gallagher; Wolff, Vazquez

Los Angeles FC possible starting lineup:

Lloris; Palencia, Segura, Long, Smolyakov; Jesus, Amaya, Tillman; Dirosun, Ordaz, Bouanga

We say: Austin FC 1-1 Los Angeles FC

This is a difficult match to call; both sides will be eyeing three points on Saturday, but it is likely to be a tight affair, and we are expecting the points to ultimately be shared in a low-scoring draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

