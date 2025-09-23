Atletico Madrid are reportedly showing interest in signing a highly-rated defensive prospect from city rivals Real Madrid.

Diego Simeone's side are currently preparing for their midweek clash against Rayo Vallecano, but they will have one eye on Saturday's derby fixture against Real Madrid.

Not only are they set to renew hostilities on the pitch, Atletico are plotting a move to prise the youngster away from their local neighbours.

According to Fichajes, Atletico are eyeing a move for 18-year-old Aguado, who is currently playing for Real Madrid Castilla.

Atletico eyeing Aguado swoop

Atletico have identified Aguado as a possible transfer target as part of their efforts to recruit 'promising' prospects.

The report claims that Los Colchoneros have been impressed by the player's defensive maturity, despite being in the early stages of his career.

Atletico have been keeping tabs on the youngster's progress and feel he has the potential to develop into a top defender in the future.

Atleti are yet to open talks with Real Madrid over a move for Aguado, although they will be wary of rival interest from elsewhere.

It also remains to be seen whether Los Blancos will be ready to part ways with a player who is under contract until the summer of 2029.

Who is Real Madrid's defensive prospect?

The teenager is a left-footed defender who is comfortable playing as a centre-back or on the left side of defence.

Aguado is currently playing for the club's reserve side under the tutelage of former Real Madrid and Liverpool full-back Alvaro Arbeloa.

The highly-rated talent started two of Real Madrid's first three matches in the Spanish third tier, but he has now linked up with the Spain side at the Under-20 World Cup.

Atletico will surely be one of a number of teams that will keep a close eye on Aguado's performances at the tournament in Chile.