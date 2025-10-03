[monks data]
Celta Vigo logo
La Liga | Gameweek 8
Oct 5, 2025 at 8pm UK
 
Atletico Madrid logo

Celta Vigo
vs.
AtleticoAtletico Madrid

Preview: Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid - prediction, team news, lineups

By , Football Editor
Preview: Celta Vigo vs Atletico - prediction, team news, lineups
© Iconsport
Sports Mole previews Sunday's La Liga clash between Celta Vigo and Atletico Madrid, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Atletico Madrid will be bidding to make it four straight wins in all competitions when they continue their 2025-26 La Liga campaign with a clash against Celta Vigo on Sunday night.

Diego Simeone's side are currently fifth in the La Liga table, boasting 12 points from their opening seven matches of the season, while the hosts are 17th, with the Sky Blues yet to triumph in Spain's top flight this term.


Match preview

Celta are still waiting for their first win of the 2025-26 La Liga campaign, with a record of five draws and two defeats from seven matches bringing them five points, which is only enough for 17th spot in the table.

The Sky Blues did manage to win their first match of the season in the Europa League on Thursday, though, beating PAOK 2-1 on home soil, so they are now off and running for the new campaign.

Celta suffered a 2-1 defeat to Elche in the league last weekend, and each of their five draws in La Liga this term have been 1-1, so it has been a somewhat bizarre start to the campaign.

Claudio Giraldez's side finished seventh in La Liga last term to secure Europa League football for the 2025-26 campaign, and it would be a surprise if they were unable to progress through the league phase.

Celta actually held Atletico to a 1-1 draw in the last meeting between the two sides in February 2025, but they have not managed to beat the Red and Whites since a 2-0 home success in September 2018.

Celta Vigo head coach Claudio Giraldez on May 4, 2025

Atletico were 1-0 winners in the corresponding match last season, and they have only lost once away to Celta in the league since February 2015, so the Red and Whites will enter this match as the big favourites.

Simeone's team have managed to put together a three-game winning run, beating Rayo Vallecano and Real Madrid in their last two league games, before thumping Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 in the Champions League last time out.

A record of three wins, three draws and one defeat from seven league matches this season has left Atletico in fifth spot in the table on 12 points, six points behind second-placed Real Madrid and seven from the leaders Barcelona.

Atletico struggled to get going in the early stages of the season, but the 5-2 success over Real Madrid last weekend was a statement result, and the Red and Whites are now eyeing a fourth straight success in all competitions.

Simeone's side often have one of the strongest defensive records in Europe let alone La Liga, but they have already conceded nine times in their seven games this term, which is a statistic that will give the hosts a degree of confidence.

Celta Vigo La Liga form:

DDDDDL

Celta Vigo form (all competitions):

DDDLLW

Atletico Madrid La Liga form:

DDWDWW

Atletico Madrid form (all competitions):

WLDWWW


Team News

Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth on October 20, 2024

Celta will definitely be without the services of Sergio Carreira due to injury, while Mihailo Ristic and Javi Rueda both face late fitness tests ahead of the contest on Sunday.

Borja Iglesias has scored six times in nine appearances during an excellent start to the season, and there should be another start through the middle for the 32-year-old.

Bryan Zaragoza and Pablo Duran are also in line for starts on Sunday, with the experienced Iago Aspas expected to be among the substitutes for the first whistle.

As for Atletico, Johnny Cardoso remains unavailable for selection through injury, while Jose Gimenez and Thiago Almada are doubts.

Alexander Sorloth should overcome a knock to feature in the final third of the field alongside Julian Alvarez, while Nico Gonzalez could also be recalled in a wide area.

David Hancko is another who is likely to be reintroduced into the XI to freshen it up, while Koke should also come back into the team after starting on the bench against Frankfurt last time out.

Celta Vigo possible starting lineup:

Radu; Rodriguez, Dominguez, Alonso; Abdellaoui, Beltran, Sotelo, Alvarez; Duran, Iglesias, Zaragoza

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup:

Oblak; Llorente, Le Normand, Lenglet, Hancko; Simeone, Koke, Barrios, Gonzalez; Alvarez, Sorloth


SM words green background

We say: Celta Vigo 1-2 Atletico Madrid


 

Atletico will actually be the fresher of the two sides, with Celta in European action on Thursday night. It would not be a shock to see the points shared on Sunday, but we have a feeling that Atletico will be able to navigate their way to an important three points ahead of the October international break.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

ID:582941:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect7427:
Written by
Matt Law
No Data Analysis info

Previews by email

Click here to get Sports Mole's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Alexander Sorloth Borja Iglesias Bryan Zaragoza Claudio Giraldez Diego Simeone Jose Gimenez Football
rhs 2.0
3pm
Lewes
vs
Leiston
3pm
Rushden
vs
Malvern Town
3pm
Sittingbourne
vs
Hashtag United
3pm
Hyde
vs
Warrington Town
3pm
Hayes & Yeading
vs
Walton & Hersham
3pm
Bishop's Stortford
vs
Cray Wanderers
3pm
Dorchester
vs
Bideford
3pm
Basingstoke Town
vs
Shaftesbury Town
3pm
Havant & W'ville
vs
Tiverton Town
ET
Worcester City
2-2
Rugby Town
Pens.
(3-0)
3pm
Whitehawk
vs
Canvey Island
FT
Bradford Park Av
2-1
Heaton Stannington
3pm
Harrow Borough
vs
Witham Town
3pm
Gainsborough
vs
Shifnal Town FC
3pm
Leatherhead
vs
Ramsgate
3pm
Whitby
vs
Hebburn Town
3pm
Dulwich Hamlet
vs
Hendon
3pm
Carshalton
vs
Cheshunt
3pm
Chichester
vs
Farnham Town
3pm
Cray Valley
vs
Berkhamsted
 
Widnes
P-P
Bamber Bridge
3pm
Silsden
vs
Stocksbridge
3pm
Quorn
vs
Corby Town
3pm
Anstey Nomads
vs
Stourbridge
3pm
Cleethorpes Town
vs
Redditch United
3pm
Harborough Town
vs
Hednesford
3pm
Stanway Rovers FC
vs
Uxbridge
3pm
Hadley
vs
Dartford
3pm
Bishop's Cleeve
vs
Sholing
3pm
Chatham Town
vs
Needham Market
3pm
Broadbridge Heath
vs
Billericay
3pm
AFC Portchester
vs
Taunton Town
3pm
Stockton Town
vs
Lower Breck
3pm
Workington
vs
FC United
3pm
Halesowen Town
vs
Leek Town
3pm
Waltham Abbey
vs
Waltham Forest
3pm
Aveley
vs
St Albans City
3pm
Thame
vs
Banbury
3pm
Westfield
vs
Brentwood Town
3pm
Yate Town
vs
Poole
3pm
AFC Sudbury
vs
Bury Town
3pm
Bridlington Town
vs
Guiseley
3pm
Prescot Cables
vs
Lancaster
3pm
Evesham United
vs
Ilkeston
3pm
Bracknell Town
vs
Hungerford
3pm
St Ives Town
vs
Kettering
3pm
Royston
vs
Welling United
3pm
Plymouth P
vs
Gosport Borough
3pm
Rushall Olympic
vs
Spalding
3pm
Hartpury University
vs
Gloucester City
3pm
Burgess Hill Town
vs
Potters Bar Town
3pm
Ashford United
vs
Biggleswade
3pm
AFC Dunstable
vs
Folkestone Invicta
3pm
Real Bedford
vs
Stamford
3pm
Dunston
vs
Rylands
3pm
Chertsey Town
vs
Tilbury
3pm
Wimborne Town
vs
Weymouth
3pm
Sporting Club Inkberrow
vs
Stratford Town
3pm
Hanwell Town
vs
Grays Athletic
3pm
Wingate & Finchley
vs
VCD Athletic
3pm
Ashton United
vs
Clitheroe
3pm
Basford United
vs
Alvechurch
3pm
Barwell
vs
Bromsgrove Sporting


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!