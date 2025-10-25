Preview:Betis vs Atletico - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's La Liga clash between Real Betis and Atletico Madrid, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Real Betis will be bidding to stretch their unbeaten run in all competitions to nine matches when they continue their La Liga campaign with a clash against Atletico Madrid on Monday night.

The home side are fifth in the La Liga table, picking up 16 points from their first nine matches of the campaign, while Los Rojiblancos are fourth, also on 16 points from their opening nine games of the season.

Match preview

Real Betis have a record of four wins, four draws and one defeat from their nine league matches this season, with 16 points leaving them in fifth position in the table, one point behind third-placed Villarreal.

The Seville outfit drew 2-2 with Villarreal in Spain's top flight last weekend, but they have since been in action, playing out a 0-0 draw with Genk in the league phase of the Europa League on Thursday night.

Manuel Pellegrini's side are actually unbeaten in their last eight matches in all competitions, while they have only lost once all season, which was a 2-1 reverse to Athletic Bilbao in La Liga at the end of August.

Real Betis finished sixth in La Liga last season, and they will be expecting to again challenge for a European spot, with a battle for the top four not entirely out of the question.

Los Verdiblancos suffered a 4-1 defeat to Atletico in the last meeting between the two sides in May 2025, but the corresponding match last term finished in a 1-0 success for the Seville team.

Atletico, meanwhile, will enter this match off the back of a 4-0 defeat to Arsenal in the Champions League, with the capital side losing for the second time in the competition this term.

Diego Simeone's side were 1-0 winners over Osasuna in La Liga last weekend, though, and they are unbeaten in Spain's top flight since a shock 2-1 reverse to Espanyol in gameweek one.

The Red and Whites have a record of four wins, four draws and one defeat from their nine league games this term, with 16 points leaving them in fourth, and they are already eight points off the leaders Real Madrid.

Atletico would have been looking to get closer to the top two in La Liga this term, but they look some way short of being a challenger for the title, while a top-four battle could also prove to be a battle.

The Red and Whites are yet to win on their travels in La Liga this season, drawing three of their four matches, and they will be coming up against a Real Betis side that have three home wins from four matches.

Real Betis La Liga form:

LDWWWD

Real Betis form (all competitions):

DWWWDD

Atletico Madrid La Liga form:

WDWWDW

Atletico Madrid form (all competitions):

WWWDWL

Team News

Real Betis will again be without the services of Isco due to a long-term leg injury, but the home side are otherwise in excellent shape for their contest with Atletico.

Sofyan Amrabat was rested against Genk in the Europa League last time out, and the midfielder is now expected to be introduced back into the XI for the league fixture.

Antony has scored three goals and registered one assist in seven appearances for Pellegrini's team this term, and there will be another spot in the final third of the field for the former Manchester United attacker.

As for Atletico, Johnny Cardoso is still out with an ankle injury, but Simeone could otherwise have a full squad to choose from, and he is expected to resist the temptation to shuffle his pack.

The only change to the XI could come in a wide area, with Alex Baena battling to be involved from the first whistle, while Conor Gallagher is another option.

Julian Alvarez is enjoying an excellent campaign for Atletico, finding the back of the net on seven occasions in 14 appearances, in addition to registering four assists, and he will line up in the final third.

Real Betis possible starting lineup:

Lopez; Bellerin, Natan, Gomez, Firpo; Amrabat, Fornals, Roca; Antony, Hernandez, Ezzalzouli

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup:

Oblak; Llorente, Gimenez, Le Normand, Hancko; Simeone, Barrios, Koke, Baena; Sorloth, Alvarez

We say: Real Betis 1-1 Atletico Madrid

There has only been one draw between these two sides since April 2021, but we are expecting the points to be shared on Monday, with Real Betis proving to be a difficult team to beat this term.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

Previews by email