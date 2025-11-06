Preview:Atletico Madrid vs Levante - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's La Liga clash between Atletico Madrid and Levante, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Atletico Madrid will be aiming to make it four straight wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign with a home fixture against Levante on Saturday evening.

Diego Simeone's side are fourth in the La Liga table, picking up 22 points from their first 11 matches of the season, while the visitors are 16th, claiming nine points from their opening 11 games.

Match preview

Atletico started their 2025-26 La Liga campaign with a shock defeat to Espanyol, but they are unbeaten in Spain's top flight since, picking up 22 points from 11 games to occupy fourth spot in the table.

The Red and Whites are only three points behind second-placed Barcelona and eight from the leaders Real Madrid, and they will be bidding to record their seventh league success of the campaign on Saturday, with their current record standing at six wins, four draws and one defeat from 11 fixtures.

Atletico have won their last three in the league against Osasuna, Real Betis and Sevilla, while they will enter this match off the back of a 3-1 home success over Union SG in the Champions League.

Two defeats have arrived in Europe already this term, though, losing away to both Liverpool and Arsenal, and they sit 17th in the overall Champions League table on six points.

Atletico have a record of 22 wins, seven draws and 10 defeats from their 39 matches with Levante across all competitions, and they recorded a 2-0 victory in the last meeting between the two sides in January 2023.

That said, Levante have only lost one of their last five matches against Atletico, recording two wins during that period, with both of those successes coming on their travels in February 2021 and February 2022.

As a result, Levante know what it takes to beat Atletico in their own stadium, and the promoted outfit have been full of goals this season, finding the back of the net on 15 occasions in 11 matches.

The Frogs have struggled to keep them out down the other end, though, letting in 20 goals, which is the joint-second worst defensive record in the division behind basement side Girona, who have conceded 24.

Julian Calero's side will enter this match off the back of a 2-1 home defeat to Celta Vigo, and they are without a victory in the league since a 2-0 success over Real Oviedo on October 4.

A record of two wins, three draws and six defeats from 11 matches this season has left Levante in 16th spot in the table on nine points, level on points with 18th-placed Valencia.

Atletico Madrid La Liga form:

WWDWWW

Atletico Madrid form (all competitions):

WWLWWW

Levante La Liga form:

LDWLDL

Levante form (all competitions):

DWLDWL

Team News

Atletico will be missing Robin Le Normand due to a knee injury, but Pablo Barrios is back, and the midfielder is expected to feature in the starting side for the Red and Whites this weekend, having been declared fit for the Champions League contest with Union SG.

Le Normand's absence will open the door for Jose Gimenez to come into the side, while there should also be a return at right-back for Marcos Llorente.

Nico Gonzalez was absent last time out due to a knock, but the attacker is expected to be available for selection on Saturday and should return to the starting side.

As for Levante, Ivan Romero, Carlos Espi and Pablo Martinez will miss the match due to injury problems.

Meanwhile, Unai Vencedor will also be absent at Wanda Metropolitano, with the midfielder sent off in his side's home defeat to Celta last time out.

Vencedor's absence is expected to open the door for Jon Ander Olasagasti to feature in central midfield, while there will be another start at centre-forward for Karl Etta Eyong, who has scored five times and registered one assist in eight appearances this season.

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup:

Oblak; Llorente, Gimenez, Hancko, Ruggeri; Barrios, Koke; Simeone, Baena, Gonzalez; Alvarez

Levante possible starting lineup:

Ryan; Elgezabal, Moreno, De la Fuente; Toljan, Arriaga, Olasagasti, Sanchez; Alvarez, Eyong, Brugue

We say: Atletico Madrid 2-0 Levante

Atletico are in strong form at the moment, but the same cannot be said for Levante - the away side have enough quality to make this a tricky match for Simeone's side. However, Atletico should be able to navigate their way to another important three points in their pursuit of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

