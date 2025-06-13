Sports Mole looks at how Atletico Madrid could line up for their Club World Cup opener against PSG at the Rose Bowl on Sunday.

Atletico Madrid should be at full strength when they get their Club World Cup campaign underway against Paris Saint-Germain at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Sunday.

Jan Oblak was the only player missing from the matchday squad in their La Liga season finale away to Girona last month, but he is back and ready to play, after representing Slovenia during the recent international break.

Manager Diego Simeone has brought a squad of 30 out to the United States, and after a taxing season and an international break just last week, he may have to make the most of it this month.

Atletico had five players representing Argentina alone last week, with Julian Alvarez, Rodrigo De Paul and Nahuel Molina starting in both qualifiers, while the manager’s son Giuliano Simeone and Angel Correa also got minutes.

Jose Maria Gimenez also played 180 minutes for Uruguay, but is still set to start, despite Clement Lenglet, who was not in the France squad, being much fresher.

Alexander Sorloth brings the best form into this competition in an attacking sense for Los Colchoneros, as he scored a hat trick off the bench against Girona on the final day, and netted one of Norway’s three goals against Italy last week.

The giant Norwegian is expected to start on the bench again though, with Alvarez set to partner Antoine Griezmann, who has recently signed a new contract with the club.

Alvarez also has form on the intercontinental stage, scoring twice when Manchester City won the Club World Cup in 2023, which completed a remarkable swoop of five major trophies in 12 months.

Conor Gallagher has met up with the squad after a difficult week with England, and the former Chelsea man could partner Koke in midfield, with the captain being another player to sign a new deal to keep him at the Metropolitano for next season.

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup:

Oblak; Molina, Le Normand, Gimenez, Javi Galan; Simeone, De Paul, Koke, Gallagher; Griezmann, Alvarez

Click here to see how PSG could line up for this group stage clash.