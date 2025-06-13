Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and past meetings between Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid ahead of their clash at the Club World Cup.

Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid will open their respective Club World Cup campaigns with an eye-catching fixture on Sunday.

Viewed as among the favourites for the competition, PSG won the 2024-25 Champions League trophy in style, thrashing Inter Milan in the final of the tournament, but Atletico should also be considered as challengers for the top prize this summer.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at the head-to-head record and past meetings between the two sides ahead of their showdown.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 1

PSG wins: 0

Draws: 0

Atletico wins: 1

These two teams have only met on one previous occasion, which came in the league phase of the 2024-25 Champions League, and Atletico were 2-1 winners over PSG in France.

Warren Zaire-Emery sent PSG ahead in the 14th minute of the contest, but Nahuel Molina levelled the scores before Angel Correa came up with a last-gasp winner for the capital giants.

As a result, their meeting in the Club World Cup will be just the second time in history that the pair have locked horns in a competitive fixture.

Previous meetings

November 6, 2024: PSG 1-2 Atletico (Champions League League Phase)