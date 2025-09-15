Aston Villa will reportedly have to face the prospect of selling a star next summer due to fears of breaching profit and sustainability rules.

Aston Villa could be forced into selling Morgan Rogers next summer in order to comply with profit and sustainability rules (PSR), the latest report has claimed.

Manager Unai Emery will be concerned by his side's start to the Premier League season, with his side held to a 0-0 draw by Everton on Saturday.

The stalemate meant the club have now failed to win any of their four league matches this term, and they are second last in 19th place with just two points.

There are fears that Villa have stagnated on the pitch, while concerns grow about the team's ability to compete off it given the threat of PSR sanctions.

Football Insider claim that the Lions may be forced to accept an offer for attacker Rogers next summer, noting that Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have held interest in the past.

Why Morgan Rogers is important to Aston Villa

Rogers is yet to score or assist in 2025-26, but his poor form at the start of the season should not detract from his impressive displays in 2924-25.

The Englishman netted eight times in the Premier League last term, and he also managed to register 10 assists, the most in the Villa squad.

His powerful ball carrying and technical qualities make him a threat during counter-attacks, as well as during prolonged periods of possession.

It should also be noted that Rogers may be needed given striker Ollie Watkins will be 30 in December, and it would not be surprising if he experienced a decline in the near future, but having to replace Watkins and Rogers in one summer could prove to be challenging.

How can Emery get his attack to function in the Premier League?

Aston Villa are yet to score in the Premier League this season, and they are in fact the only team in England's top four divisions to have not found the back of the net.

John McGinn and Emiliano Buendia started on the flanks against Everton, but neither player is particularly creative, nor do they possess immense speed.

New signing Harvey Elliott is not a speedster, but his ability to combine with teammates in the final third and to generate chances is arguably unmatched in the Villa squad.

Elliott is likely to claim a place on the right side of attack, while forward Evann Guessand is able to make runs in behind opposition defences, and his skillset as a willing runner could be valuable for Elliott.