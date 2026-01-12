Aston Villa transfer news: Championship clubs 'competing' for loan star in development that could deliver PSR boost

By Darren Plant | 12 Jan 2026 13:30

Aston Villa have reportedly been presented with opportunities to cash in on Finley Munroe.

The academy graduate has made two first-team outings under Unai Emery, against Olympiakos and Crystal Palace respectively.

However, the 20-year-old has not made a senior outing for Villa since May 2024, leaving him to enhance his reputation elsewhere.

That pathway is currently proving hugely beneficial to all concerned with the left-back starring for Swindon Town in League Two.

A total of two goals and six assists have been contributed in 23 league starts, helping Swindon sit in second place in the League Two table.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Championship clubs to battle for Munroe

According to The Northern Echo, his form at the County Ground has led to interest from two teams in the Championship.

Middlesbrough and Bristol City are said to have made offers in the region of £350,000 in an effort to tempt Villa into a sale.

While it is unclear whether Munroe would become an immediate first-team player at either club, the size of the fee mentioned emphasises his progression over the past six months.

Villa are left with a decision to make over whether to cash in as soon as possible or wait to see if higher offers materialise over the coming weeks.

At a time when Villa remain under restrictions with UEFA's financial regulations, selling a homegrown talent can only bolster their efforts to comply with the necessary rules.

© Imago / Manual Stefan

Is there a Villa pathway for Munroe?

Emery has regularly rotated between Lucas Digne and Ian Maatsen at left-back during the 2025-26 campaign.

With other senior players able to cover in the position if and when required, Munroe realistically does not have a pathway into the first team.

While Villa are lacking academy players and graduates in their squad, club officials have shown a tendency to cash in on such talent when opportunities arise.