Aston Villa are reportedly looking to secure a deal for a Spain Under-21 international who played eight times in European competition during 2024-25.

Aston Villa are allegedly attempting to add another prospect to their first-team squad during the summer transfer window.

Having missed out on Champions League qualification and needing to conduct business to ensure that they comply with the relevant financial regulations, the West Midlands outfit appear to have changed strategy in the transfer market.

Rather than paying £55m for loanees Marcos Asensio and Marcus Rashford, Villa are seemingly targeting younger players with potential.

Feyenoord youngster Zepiqueno Redmond - a teenager who played Champions League football in 2024-25 - is said to have passed a medical ahead of a switch to Villa.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Unai Emery is now giving the green light to signing a player who is viewed as one of Spanish football's top prospects.

Villa keen to sign in-demand winger

Romano says that Villa are attempting to negotiate a deal for Real Betis attacker Jesus Rodriguez.

In his first season of senior football during 2024-25, the 19-year-old racked up 32 appearances in all competitions, contributing three goals and two assists.

Such is Rodriguez's reputation that he was introduced as a 53rd-minute substitute during the recent Conference League final against Chelsea.

A total of 1,739 minutes were accumulated under Manuel Pellegrini and the current expectation is that he will continue with Betis given that he possesses a contract until 2029.

However, much may depend on the offers that the La Liga outfit receive, the Spain Under-21 international allegedly on the shortlist of many clubs.

Villa are seemingly the frontrunners, though, on the back of instigating talks with their Betis counterparts.

Would Rodriguez earn regular game time at Villa?

As well as Asensio and Rashford returning to their respective parent clubs, Leon Bailey is also being heavily linked with an exit from Villa.

Therefore, there is potential for Emery's wide options to become depleted if the club do not act accordingly.

If Villa are ready to prioritise a move for Rodriguez, it indicates that he is highly-thought-of by Emery and club officials, and would likely become a part of the first-team squad for 2025-26.

From Rodriguez's perspective, he may need to decide whether he wants to leave Spanish football at this stage of his career, particularly when Betis - like Villa - will feature in the Europa League next season.