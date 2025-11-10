Chelsea suffer a blow in the transfer market as a long-term target pens a new contract with his current team.

Chelsea have suffered a blow in the transfer market after it was revealed that Morgan Rogers had committed his future to Aston Villa.

Throughout 2025, the Blues and a number of other clubs have been credited with an interest in the England international.

Rogers has been a revelation since his transfer to Villa Park in January 2023, contributing a total of 18 goals and 20 assists from his 86 matches in all competitions.

His rise to prominence has not gone unnoticed by Chelsea, who are managed by a head coach in Enzo Maresca and have players in their squad such as Cole Palmer who Rogers knows from their time in Manchester City's academy setup.

As a result, a natural link has remained regarding a future transfer to Stamford Bridge, particularly when Villa have struggled to comply with the Premier League's and UEFA's financial regulations.

Aston Villa announce Rogers contract

However, on Monday morning, Villa announced that they had agreed a new long-term deal with the 23-year-old.

While Villa have sometimes not revealed the length of contract extensions in the past, it has been confirmed that Rogers now has terms in place until 2031.



By his own high standards, Rogers' numbers have been poor this season with just one goal and three assists coming from 16 appearances in all competitions.

Nevertheless, at a time when Ollie Watkins finds himself in a similar slump, Villa have moved into sixth position in the Premier League table with five wins from six games.

Would Chelsea have pushed for Rogers?

Although there were no signs of an immediate push for Rogers, Chelsea would have plausibly considered an approach at the end of the season, potentially to take the spot of Brighton & Hove Albion loanee Facundo Buonanotte.

That said, there is an argument that Chelsea do not require another number 10 when Enzo Fernandez, Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro are all capable of playing there.

Transfer funds can now be allocated elsewhere if Chelsea decide that they wish to add further talent to their squad.