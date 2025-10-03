Sports Mole looks at how Aston Villa could line up in Sunday's Premier League clash with Burnley at Villa Park.

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery could hand a start to Emiliano Buendia in Sunday's Premier League clash with Burnley.

Buendia scored off the bench against Fulham in the Premier League last weekend before registering as a starter against Feyenoord in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The Argentine is expected to be handed the number 10 spot, while Morgan Rogers, Evann Guessand and Ollie Watkins are also in line for positions in the final third of the field this weekend.

Villa will again be without the services of Ross Barkley, Amadou Onana and Youri Tielemans, while Tyrone Mings is also set to miss out due to an ankle problem.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has undergone a scan after picking up an injury during the warm-up ahead of the clash with Feyenoord, so Marco Bizot should start between the sticks this weekend.

Pau Torres is expected to be the player to feature alongside Ezri Konsa in the middle of the defence, while Lucas Digne is set to be given the nod at left-back on Sunday afternoon.

Boubacar Kamara was a standout performer against Feyenoord in the Europa League on Thursday night, and he is set to feature alongside John McGinn in the middle of the park.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup: Bizot; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; McGinn, Kamara; Guessand, Buendia, Rogers; Watkins

