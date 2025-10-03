Sports Mole looks at how Burnley could line up in Sunday's Premier League clash with Aston Villa at Villa Park.

Burnley will again have Jaidon Anthony in their starting side on Sunday, as the Clarets continue their Premier League campaign with a clash against Aston Villa at Villa Park.

Anthony has been in excellent form this season, scoring four goals and registering one assist in six Premier League appearances, with the 25-year-old by far the club's standout performer in the final third of the field.

The forward has found the back of the net in four of his last five Premier League appearances, including his last two against Nottingham Forest and Manchester City.

Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (hamstring) and Connor Roberts (knee) remain unavailable for selection, but the visitors have not reported any fresh injury concerns for their clash with Unai Emery's side.

Lyle Foster, who has one goal to his name this term, is expected to again feature through the middle for the promoted outfit, while Josh Cullen will captain the visitors from central midfield.

Head coach Scott Parker is unlikely to shuffle his pack despite the 5-1 defeat to Manchester City last time out, but there could be a spot in a wide area for Jacob Bruun Larsen.

Burnley possible starting lineup: Dubravka; Walker, Esteve, Ekdal, Laurent, Hartman; Larsen, Florentino, Cullen, Anthony; Foster

