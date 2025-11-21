Aston Villa will be bidding to inflict an unwanted club first on Leeds United when the two clubs square off in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The two teams went into the November international break in contrasting moods and on different trajectories in the Premier League table.

A day before Villa thrashed Bournemouth by a 4-0 scoreline, Leeds succumbed to defeat against potential relegation rivals Nottingham Forest.

As a result, sixth-placed Villa sit seven points ahead of Leeds, who are in 16th position, ahead of their meeting in Yorkshire this weekend.

While Leeds will back themselves to get back on track on familiar territory, they are at risk of setting a new unwanted feat.

Villa looking for more Elland Road joy

Unai Emery takes his side to Elland Road with Villa having kept three consecutive clean sheets in league games at the stadium.

Leeds have never gone four matches against the same opponent at Elland Road without scoring a goal.

Recent history remains against Daniel Farke's men with five games having come and gone without recording a top-flight win over Villa, that success coming back in October 2020.

Furthermore, Villa have lost just one of their most recent 11 Premier League matches at Elland Road, that coming back in May 2003.

Meanwhile, Leeds have failed to win any of their last 17 encounters against teams that sit in the top half of the Premier League standings.

At the same time, Emery is yet to lose a Premier League fixture against a newly-promoted team since becoming Villa boss in November 2022, a streak also spanning 17 matches.

Any hope for Leeds?

A major plus for Leeds this season has been their form at Elland Road with eight points having been accumulated from their five matches.

Their only defeat came by a 2-1 scoreline to Tottenham Hotspur. Just three goals have been conceded in their other four home fixtures.

Villa make the trip to Leeds having won just one of their five away games, as well as only scoring three goals.

