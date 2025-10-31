Aston Villa will be bidding to end an 11-game streak when they square off against Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday night, the home side also hoping to avoid setting a 72-year first.

Liverpool and Aston Villa will both be looking to avoid and end streaks when they meet at Anfield on Saturday evening.

Despite enduring contrasting starts to the campaign, the two sides sit level on points in the Premier League table, seven adrift of leaders Arsenal.

As such, Villa make the trip to Merseyside with Unai Emery's side full of confidence at a time when Arne Slot's team appear bereft of belief.

With Liverpool well-rested after Slot dropped a hatful of players for Wednesday's EFL Cup tie with Crystal Palace and Villa having a free midweek, both teams come into this contest prepared.

Nevertheless, there are reasons why neither team will feel particularly confident of recording maximum points.

Villa bidding to end dismal streak

In their last 30 matches against defending Premier League champions on away territory, Villa have prevailed on just one occasion.

That came through overcoming Manchester United at Old Trafford in December 2009, a total of 11 such games having been played since that triumph.

Villa have incredibly lost each of those fixtures, conceding a mammoth 35 goals in the process.

At the same time, Villa have only prevailed in one of their last 15 Premier League against Liverpool, that game taking place in October 2020 when they won 7-2 at Villa Park during the coronavirus pandemic.

Furthermore, Liverpool have also collected 19 points from their most recent seven top-flight fixtures versus Villa at Anfield.

Slot at risk of setting unwanted 72-year Liverpool first

However, Liverpool head into this contest having lost six of their most recent seven fixtures, including their most recent four matches in the Premier League.

Not since September 1953 have Liverpool suffered five consecutive defeats in the top flight, upping the ante as Slot bids to get the defending champions back on track.

Meanwhile, Villa are bidding to end a top-flight streak that has lasted for 88 years, with no team having failed to win their first five games and proceeded to emerge victorious in their next five since Preston North End in 1936-37.

