Team News: Aston Villa vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Saturday lunchtime’s Premier League kickoff sees leaders Manchester City travel to Villa Park to take on Aston Villa.

Both teams claimed midweek home wins in the Champions League, with the Citizens cruising to a 5-1 victory against AEK Athens and Villa securing a 3-1 success over Viking FK.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

ASTON VILLA

Out: Amadou Onana (ACL), Matteo Ruggeri (thigh), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (hamstring)

Doubtful: Johan Manzambi (muscle), Modou Keba Cisse (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Suzuki; Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Maatsen; Kamara, Gomes; McGinn, Manzambi, Buendia; Jackson

MAN CITY

Out: Antoine Semenyo (knee)

Doubtful: Nico O'Reilly (back), Mateo Kovacic (knock), Matheus Nunes (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guehi, O’Reilly; Anderson, Bouaddi, Fernandez; Foden, Haaland, Doku