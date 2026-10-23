Premier League Gameweek 8
Aston Villa
Oct 24, 2026 12.30pm
Villa Park
Man City

Team News: Aston Villa vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Aston Villa vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
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Saturday lunchtime’s Premier League kickoff sees leaders Manchester City travel to Villa Park to take on Aston Villa.

Both teams claimed midweek home wins in the Champions League, with the Citizens cruising to a 5-1 victory against AEK Athens and Villa securing a 3-1 success over Viking FK.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

ASTON VILLA vs. MANCHESTER CITY

 

ASTON VILLA

Out: Amadou Onana (ACL), Matteo Ruggeri (thigh), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (hamstring)

Doubtful: Johan Manzambi (muscle), Modou Keba Cisse (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Suzuki; Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Maatsen; Kamara, Gomes; McGinn, Manzambi, Buendia; Jackson

MAN CITY

Out: Antoine Semenyo (knee)

Doubtful: Nico O'Reilly (back), Mateo Kovacic (knock), Matheus Nunes (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guehi, O’Reilly; Anderson, Bouaddi, Fernandez; Foden, Haaland, Doku

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