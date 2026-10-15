Aston Villa injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Newcastle United: Brian Madjo, Ian Maatsen, Matteo Ruggeri latest

Aston Villa will be aiming to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they head to Newcastle United on Saturday evening.

Unai Emery's side are currently 16th in the Premier League table, two points ahead of the relegation zone, and they will enter the match off the back of a 6-0 win over Fenerbahce in the Champions League.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Villa's latest injury and suspension news ahead of the clash with Newcastle, who occupy 11th spot in the division.

Brian Madjo

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: October 17 (vs. Newcastle)

Madjo has been on the sidelines since August 12 due to an ankle injury, but the highly-rated forward could potentially return to the squad here.

© Iconsport / Belga

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Onana ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament while representing Belgium at the 2026 World Cup, and the midfielder now faces a lengthy period on the sidelines.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: Unknown

Maatsen remains on the sidelines with an ankle injury, but the left-back could potentially be back on the field before the end of the month.

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Ruggeri is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a thigh injury.

George Hemmings

© Imago / Jonathan Moscrop

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: October 17 (vs. Newcastle)

Villa are hopeful that Hemmings will be able to return from a knee injury in Saturday's Premier League contest with Newcastle.

Modou Keba Cisse

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: October 17 (vs. Newcastle)

Cisse could make his return from a groin issue in the contest with Newcastle.

ASTON VILLA SUSPENSION LIST

Villa have no players suspended for this match.