Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Aston Villa and Fulham.

Fresh from European success earlier in the week, Aston Villa go in search of their first Premier League victory of 2025-26 when Fulham visit Villa Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Villans have endured a five-match winless run at the beginning of their top-flight schedule, sharing the spoils at Sunderland last weekend after a late equaliser from Black Cats star Wilson Isidor at the Stadium of Light.

Unai Emery's troops managed a positive result on Thursday night, when a solitary John McGinn strike secured maximum points over Bologna in the Europa League.

Focusing on Sunday's visitors, Fulham are on the verge of four straight wins for the first time since January 2023, highlighting their excellent start to the season.

The Cottagers beat Brentford 3-1 in the Premier League last weekend before easing past Cambridge United on Tuesday to book a spot in the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

Ahead of their Premier League clash in the Second City this weekend, Sports Mole takes a look at the head-to-head record and some notable previous meetings between Villa and Fulham.

Head-to-head record

78302226 Aston Villa and Fulham have faced each other a total of 78 times across all competitions and it is the Lions who marginally lead the overall head-to-head record having posted 30 wins to the Cottagers' 26, while there have also been 22 draws played out between the two clubs. Their very first meeting took place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup back in March 1905 when Aston Villa thrashed Fulham by a 5-0 scoreline - the biggest-ever winning margin either of these two teams have had over each other. Between the mid-1930s and mid-1970s, Aston Villa and Fulham regularly faced each other in Divisions One and Two - and also briefly in Division Three - with the Cottagers winning 14 times to the Lions' 10 over a 34-game period. Fulham won six, drew five and lost just two of their final 13 league encounters with Villa before the introduction of the Premier League, including 5-2 and 5-1 triumphs in 1966. In the Premier League era (since 1992-93), Aston Villa and Fulham have locked horns 34 times in the top flight, and it is the Lions who have had the greater share of success, winning 16 times to the Cottagers' seven. Both teams have also locked horns on five occasions in the Championship between 2016 and 2018, winning and losing two games each before Fulham prevailed by a slender 1-0 scoreline in the 2017-18 playoff final at Wembley, courtesy of a first-half goal from Tom Cairney . Villa have since responded well after returning to the top flight, as they have won seven of their last eight Premier League meetings with Fulham, including each of their last five by an aggregate score of 10-3.

Previous meetings

Aston Villa 1-0 Fulham (Premier League)Fulham 1-3 Aston Villa (Premier League)Fulham 1-2 Aston Villa (Premier League)Aston Villa 3-1 Fulham (Premier League)Aston Villa 1-0 Fulham (Premier League)Fulham 3-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)Aston Villa 3-1 Fulham (Premier League)Fulham 0-3 Aston Villa (Premier League)Fulham 2-1 Aston Villa (FA Cup Third Round)Aston Villa 0-1 Fulham (Championship Playoff Final)Fulham 2-0 Aston Villa (Championship)Aston Villa 2-1 Fulham (Championship)Fulham 3-1 Aston Villa (Championship)Aston Villa 1-0 Fulham (Championship)Aston Villa 1-2 Fulham (Premier League)Fulham 2-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)Aston Villa 1-1 Fulham (Premier League)Fulham 1-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)Aston Villa 1-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Aston Villa 1-0 Fulham (Premier League)Fulham 1-3 Aston Villa (Premier League)Fulham 1-2 Aston Villa (Premier League)Aston Villa 3-1 Fulham (Premier League)Aston Villa 1-0 Fulham (Premier League)Fulham 3-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)Aston Villa 3-1 Fulham (Premier League)Fulham 0-3 Aston Villa (Premier League)Aston Villa 1-2 Fulham (Premier League)Fulham 2-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)